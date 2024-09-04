A Ghanaian man has cautioned his fellow youth against marrying early, urging them to prioritise building themselves financially over seeking companionship

In a video, the young man, whose name is yet to be confirmed, opined that men who are in a stable financial position are spoilt for choice of women

He further urged men to stay focused and resist the pressure from society to get married

A young Ghanaian man has advised his fellow men to resist the societal pressures of getting married and focus on building themselves.

According to a video shared on his TikTok page, @akb_extraordinary1, the young man emphasised the need for men to take their time to get themselves mentally and financially ready before going for a wife.

A Ghanaian man advises his fellow men against early marriage. Photo credit: @akb_extraordinary1/TikTok.

He said when a man is financially and psychologically ready, he can attract any woman of his choice.

"If you are a man don't be in a haste to marry if you are a man. As a man you are supposed to focus on making money and after making it you go for the woman of your choice. Don't say you want to marry early to avoid fornication. Marriage is not a cure for fornication and so if you are a young man, prioritise building yourself first." he said.

Mensah Otabil encourages early marriage

The young man's advice. which was captured in the TikTok video, comes in the wake of calls made by a prominent Ghanaian pastor for the youth to marry early,

Sometime last week, the founder and general overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) pastor Mensah Otabil encouraged the youth not to delay marriage in anticipation of financial breakthroughs.

Pastor Mensah Otabil used his personal life as an example to urge the youth to take the bold step to marry and desist from immoralities.

“When I got married, I didn’t have much, no bed, no chair, not even basic cutlery. My wife can attest that our first piece of furniture was an old bench that I repurposed and painted white. If you’re waiting to be rich before you marry, your head is not working,” he reportedly said.

Ghanaian pastor advises women to delay marriage

In an earlier YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian pastor advised women to avoid marrying early.

According to the man of God identified as Prophet Atsu Manasseh, the average Ghanaian woman is psychologically and mentally ready for marriage from age 28 and above.

He stated that any lady below the age of 28 is not mature enough to become a wife to any man.

