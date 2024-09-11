A heartwarming video of a Ghanaian woman, Ama Danquah reuniting with her Obroni husband in Turkey has inspired many people online

In a social media post, Ama Danquah announced that she was travelling to Turkey to reunite with her husband, who she had not seen in a long while.

A Ghanaian tomato seller reunites with her Obroni husband in Turkey. Photo credit: @amadanquah569/TikTok.

A video posted on her TikTok page, @amadanquah569, showed the moment the young man landed at the airport in Turkey with her little girl, who ran to hug her Obroni stepfather.

Ama Danquah, who used to sell tomatoes at the Madina market in Accra expressed gratitude to God for the life-changing opportunity.

"Thank you Jesus for everything # And other thanks goes to my lovely husband too for being with me with all this well for supporting me during everything the love is deep , i love you sweetheart , you always be there for me . May God continue bless you and guide you and protect you, and give you long life and understanding for us to stay forever and ever in Jesus name Amen #the#thed has done it again," she wrote in the caption.

Netizens take inspiration from Ama's video

Netizens were inspired by Ama Danquah's video, as they tapped into her blessing.

@Meredith wrote:

"Amen to your prayer my dear sister and may God who showed you His mercies and gave you this man,should do same for me soon and I vow to return all glory back to God Almighty In Jesus name Amen."

@mhiz abolade said:

"Father remember me today I want to use this song very soon."

@Suzy fashion also said:

"congratulations my lovely sister, God bless do it for me, single mum of 4, 39 years from Nigeria."

Woman reunites with husband after 15 years

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman reunited with her husband after 15 years of living apart.

In a video, the woman was overjoyed after she met her husband at the Kotoka International Airport for the first time in more than a decade

The woman and her husband openly displayed their affection as they hugged for several minutes.

