Ohemaa Mercy, in an interview, opened up about her divorce from her ex-husband Isaac Twum Ampofo

The gospel singer advised women going through divorce not to be dependent on their spouses

Ohemaa Mercy's comments about her divorce earned her praise from fans on social media

Veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy has opened up about her divorce from her ex-husband, Mr Isaac Twum Ampofo.

Ohemaa Mercy shares the lessons she learnt from her divorce. Photo source: @OhemaaMercy @GhSplash

Ohemaa Mercy shares lessons from divorce

In an interview with media personality Cookie Tee, the gospel musician advised women going through divorce not to depend on any man.

She stated that it was unwise for women to depend on their spouses as they might regret it later in their lives.

She said:

"I want to say this to every woman. When you are going through a divorce, one thing that I have learnt is that don't depend on any man because tomorrow, there are some things you will regret."

Ohemaa Mercy said that after multiple spiritual interactions, she received confirmation from God to pursue a divorce during the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that she finally felt God's strong presence in her life after the divorce.

She said:

"I give God the glory because I am divorced, but this is the time I have seen the hand of God so strong in my life, even more than when I was married. I was actually dependent on man. If I didn't get confirmation from God, I wouldn't have divorced my husband."

The veteran gospel musician explained that she and her ex-husband had a conversation and mutually agreed to part ways after many years of marriage.

Ohemaa Mercy added that she and her ex-husband still maintain a good relationship and communicate with each other every day as part of their co-parenting duties.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ohemaa Mercy's comments

Ohemaa Mercy's comments about her divorce earned her praise from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these remarks below:

Benedicta Assiamah Owusu commented:

"Wow Ohemaa Mercy👏👏. Is the articulation of words for me ? 😁 I love the way you speak."

Naa Amerley commented:

"These words are so encouraging to me 😔😔."

Skincareformulator in Takoradi commented:

"Marriage is a school without a syllabus. We keep it going by wisdom and understanding from God. Let's rely on him and him alone. God bless you, Ohemaa 👏👏👏."

Adiepena commented:

"God bless you mummy 🥰❤️❤️❤️."

Queenierans commented:

"Wisdom is speaking 😍🥺."

