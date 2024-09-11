A young Ghanaian woman has commissioned her first home to mark her 40th birthday

In a video shared on TikTok, the young lady showed the inside of the new house which was furnished with beautiful modern decor

A man of God was captured in the video showering prayers and blessings upon the young lady's life

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian pastor showered prayers and blessings upon his daughter as he dedicated her new house to God.

The pastor, who seemed proud of his daughter's achievement, led a heartfelt prayer to exalt and glorify God for enabling his daughter to be able to acquire a house at the age of 40.

A Ghanaian pastor showers prayers on his daughter after building her first house. Photo credit: @debbieskloset_backup/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @debbieskloset_backup showed the young lady, known as Debbie, kneeling before the pastor as he poured powerful words of prayers onto her life and business.

The pastor, whose name has yet to be confirmed, asked for God's bountiful blessings for his daughter.

He was also captured in the video spraying cash on Debbie in a significant spiritual direction to attract more money for her.

"My daughter acquired this property at the age of 40, father lord I plead with you to give her back the money she expended on this building in three months. My child, may God grant you more money. You will make more money, you will meet milionaires and they will help you," he prayed.

Debbie commissioned the house on the occasion of her 40th birthday, marking a new beginning in her life.

Netizens congratulate Debbie

Netizens who chanced on the video of Debbie's new house flooded the comment section with congratulatory words.

@ak_backdrops said:

"Congratulations sis, I tap into your blessing."

@fredasarpong also said:

"I tap into this blessings in Jesus mighty name."

@user2179726181146 commented:

"congratulations l tap into this blessing in Jesus name Amen and Amen."

@jaelynn9161 also commented:

"Congratulations sis lets the sky be ur limit."

Lady shows the progress of her house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady shared a video of her house under construction, detailing the progress of work.

The young lady, identified as Abena Odo on TikTok claimed she built the house through hard work.

Abena Odo used her success story to inspire and encourage young women like her.

Source: YEN.com.gh