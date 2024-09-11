Ghanaian TikToker Ama Yeboah celebrated her mother, Obolo, with a pleasant gift on her birthday

Ama Yeboah gifted her mother with a brand-new smartphone, stating that she had always wanted one

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comments section to hail Ama Yeboah

The mother of Ghanaian TikToker, Ama Yeboah, could not conceal her joy when her daughter presented her with a pleasant birthday gift.

Obolo, as she's affectionately known, celebrated her birthday with her family and friends on Tuesday, September 8, 2024.

She prepared a sumptuous meal of fufu and soup and shared it with them and Osanju was present to have his share of the meal.

Ghanaian TikToker Ama Yeboah presents a birthday gift to her mum. Image source: Ama Yeboah

Source: TikTok

Ama Yeboah gifted her lovely mother a brand-new smartphone to climax the occasion. Obolo was so excited and screamed in joy after receiving the phone.

In the video, the Ghanaian TikToker explained that it had always been her mum's wish to get a smartphone, hence her decision to give her one on her birthday.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Ama as being thoughtful

Ama Yeboah's gesture to her mum has warmed the hearts of many social media. Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comments section to hail the young lady.

@Asankomah Hemans wrote:

"God bless Obolo, she's the most supportive mom I've seen on this app."

@Badazabra Stephen wrote:

"Obolo is my phone."

@Youngmum wrote:

"See how calm their father is at the back."

@𝐇𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐘 wrote:

"Did I hear is my fone or Nzema fone."

@Faustina Dadzie wrote:

"Ama ,see the smile you have put on ur mum's face it's all blessings that will bounce back with great impartation. Obolo is my phone ampa!!!!!"

@Ahfidebi wrote:

"See me smiling like mumu. she’s so grateful."

Aman Yeboah takes mum on a date

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Yebaoh had taken her mother on her first date.

Ama was spotted in a viral video with her mother in a hotel room, impressing fans with a kind gesture.

Being in such a place for the first time, Obolo asked her daughter if they would really spend time there.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh