A video of a young lady attempting to bribe a prankster to cover up her cheating behaviour has generated reactions on social media

The lady, who was being put through a loyalty by her boyfriend, offered to pay the prankster GH¢500 to lie that she passed the test

Netizens were surprised by the lady's bold attempt to cover her tracks, with some vowing never to trust any woman

A young Ghanaian man was left hugely disappointed and heartbroken after his attempt to gauge the strength of his relationship with the love of his life failed.

The young man discovered his girlfriend's infidelitous behaviour after he contacted @kingsize3064, a content creator, to prank her.

A Ghanaian lady bribes a prankster to lie to her boyfriend during a loyalty test. Photo credit: @kingsize3064/TikTok.

When the lady, identified as Lovia, was called on the phone by @kingsize3064 and asked to mention her boyfriend's name, she rather attempted to bribe the prankster to cover her tracks.

In a video posted on TikTok, Lovia offered to pay the prankster GH¢500 if he would tell her boyfriend that she had mentioned his name.

This was after she pleaded with the prankster to take her off his loudspeaker so they could have a private conversation.

"Kindly tell my boyfriend that I mentioned his name after that I will send you GH¢500," she said.

Before this day, the young man, who was listening to the prankster's conversation with his girlfriend on the phone, was never in doubt about Lovia's loyalty and commitment towards the relationship.

But what he discovered through the loyalty test gave him a rude awakening about the character of the woman he was dating.

Reactions to the loyalty test video

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions to the video shared on TikTok by @kingsize3064.

@Maame Yaa Konadu said:

"Eiiii just mention your man name too is a problem awurad3."

@Qweku Preman also said:

"Anybody in serious relationship mu bia y3 abua."

@rastoppar wrote:

"Jesus Christ oooooooh men Chale dis generation eeiiii sorry for men."

@Frank also wrote:

"If she is to start names only God knows when is will stop."

@Spendilove commented:

"The girl is Smart."

