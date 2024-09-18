A video of a young man proposing marriage to his beautiful nurse girlfriend has melted hearts on social media

The trending TikTok video showed the moment the young man went on his knees to propose to his woman at the hospital where she worked

The video also captured colleagues of the nurse showering the couple with praises.

A Ghanaian man has mesmerised his girlfriend with his incredibly romantic marriage proposal.

The unidentified Ghanaian man made a surprise visit to his nurse girlfriend's workplace, sweeping her off her feet to the admiration of her colleagues.

A romantic Ghanaian man kneels to propose marriage to his nurse girlfriend. Photo credit :@ann_angel_oficial/TikTok.

A video shared on TikTok by ann_angel_oficial captured the Ghanaian man proposing to his girlfriend on his knees, an act that got her blushing.

The young man, upon seeing his lover, instantaneously dropped to his knees, thrusting an engagement ring in readiness for the lady's finger.

Looking visibly excited, the lady, who was in full scrubs and on duty, thrust her ring finger forward to accept the marriage proposal from her boyfriend.

The ward erupted in cheers as the nurse, overwhelmed with emotion, said yes, with colleague nurses applauding and revelling in the couple's romantic moment.

After accepting the proposal, the nurse buried herself in the arms of her lover, embracing each other's warmth.

Netizens congratulate the couple

Netizens who came across the video on TikTok congratulated the couple. A few of the comments are compiled below:

@Bunny said:

"Congratulations Abigail Afful."

@CHIOMA also said:

"Y nobody talking about the colleague holding her hand to receive the ring Very nice of her."

@Semaj commented:

"Congratulations, how I wish I can find someone who’d truly yearn for me."

@realnaababy88 also commented:

"Eeeiii my bodi bodi don propose ooooo congratulations to him locomotion you do all."

Man proposes to girlfriend on graduation day

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian man proposed to his girlfriend at her university graduation ceremony.

While dancing with the lady, the man suddenly went down on his knees and brought out a ring to propose marriage to his woman.

The man's romantic gesture towards his girlfriend turned heads on social media.

