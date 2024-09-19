A video of some final-year students at the Asesewa Senior High School celebrating their successful completion of SHS education has warmed hearts on social media

In the video circulating on social media, the students shared their last moment on campus amid goodbyes and deep hugs

The video left many people on social media feeling emotional, resulting in heartwarming reactions in the comment

Final-year senior high school student across Ghana have brought their three-year education at the secondary level to a successful end.

Since the end of this year's WASSCE, social media has flooded with footage of the final-year SHS students celebrating the successful completion of their secondary education.

Final-year students at the Asesewa SHS bid emotional farewell after their last WASSCE exam. Photo credit:@maxwell.turkson8/TikTok.

Following this cue, the form three students at the Asesewa Senior High School (SHS) in the Eastern Region of Ghana stormed out in droves to revel in their academic achievement at the rung of the bell to bring their last WASSCE paper to an end.

In a video sighted hy YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the final-year students at the Asesewa SHS were seen bidding each other an emotional farewell.

The students were captured in the footage sharing their final moments with their classmates amid hugs and goodbyes.

The video captioned "Congratulations! WASSCE has ended in praise" also showed some of the students singing and dancing.

Reaction to the video

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the emotional video below:

@opoku foster said:

"Very Emotional. Some of u may not see each other again. Some may turn into nurses doctors mécanique some will go abroad some will survive here some will die soon some will go far some will be rich."

@Jungle hunter 1 also said:

"Hmmmm congratulations my sweethearts but the fact is that life after school is unpredictable and full of pain so please be extral careful expecialy those you date."

@Whitelion123 commented:

"I was in Assec today to witness this, I can't hold my tears."

SHS girls dance after the last WASSCE paper

Some SHS girls in their final year have been captured celebrating in heated dance videos after finishing their WASSCE papers

The students rejoice and dance in a viral video after graduating from senior high school.

The video engaged in wild dances amid loud music on the campus of their school.

