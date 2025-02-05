Mr and Mrs Agyemang, a kind-hearted Ghanaian couple, presented a fully furnished building to their church

In addition to the new building, the couple also donated chairs, musical instruments, and a lectern

This remarkable act of kindness was praised by many Ghanaians who came across pictures of the donation on social media

A Ghanaian couple has made a remarkable donation to the Asofan English Assembly of the Church of Pentecost.

The couple, identified as Mr William Agyemang and Deaconess Mrs Mary Agyemang presented the Asofan English Assembly with a fully furnished building to be used as a place of worship.

A Ghanaian couple donate a fully-furnished building to the Church of Pentecost. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X.

Aside from the new church building, Mr and Mrs Agyemang also donated musical instruments, a lectern and 200 customized chairs.

The generous couple's gift is a significant contribution to the Asofan English Assembly's mission and will provide a comfortable and conducive space for worshippers to gather and pray.

The ultra-modern church, complete with state-of-the-art facilities and fitted with modern decors, was officially handed over to the church authorities a few days ago.

Clad in an all-white attire, Mr and Mrs Agyemang looked visibly excited as they presented the ultramodern building to the church.

The leadership of the Asofan English Assembly expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian couple for singlehandedly uplifting the status of the church.

Below are pictures of the donation by the Ghanaian couple:

The Agyemangs donation divide opinions online

Mr and Mrs Agyemang's donation divided opinions on social media. While many praised them for their kindness, some said they could have channelled the resources to building hospitals and companies.

Below are some of the reactions:

@GanaTexazlounge said:

"Yet no tech company or employment route. We will remain poor as long as Africa prioritizes church over technology."

@chike_ijezie replied:

"You can build 100 tech companies when you make your own money. Don't dictate to others how to spend theirs."

@kofivava also said:

"Useless! Should be a hospital or factory."

@JoshuaBannnuman commented:

"God will bless this couple so much there won't be enough space to keep it. This is the kind of level I want to reach in my service to God."

