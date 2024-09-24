A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Akosua Gyimah, has earned praise on social media for appreciating her mother

In a video making rounds on the internet, Akosua Gyimah honoured her mother by adorning her mother with her graduation gown and sash

Akosua Gyimah's video was watched by over 78.9k likes and more than 3.7k comments, as of the time of drafting this report

A young Ghanaian lady, with a heart full of gratitude, has praised her mother to the high heavens for her sacrifices towards her education and general well-being.

This comes after the young lady, identified as Akosua Gyimah attained her first major academic success at the university.

A Ghanaian lady honours her mother after attaining her first degree from university. Photo credit: @gyimah021/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Akosua Gyimah, who did her tertiary education at the University of Ghana, showed great appreciation to her mother on graduation day.

The young Ghanaian lady adorned her mother with her graduation gown and sash in a heartwarming video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok.

Akosua Gyimah graduated with a B.Ed degree in primary education from the University of Ghana.

"God bless you mummy, I'm very grateful," she wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

Netizens react to Akosua Gyimah's video

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to Akosua Gyimah's video.

@BREFOO_BA said:

"She was happy to see her lovely daughter dressing her like this oh maybe it was part of her dream oo but hmm sika Asem."

@patiencetoku7 also said

"Why am I crying ? I know my children will honor me one day like this because am a single mother taking care of them."

@Patricia Yeji commented:

"Thanks for honoring your mum, all responsible mums are proud of you."

@Emmanuelkwasi also commented:

"is not easy but with God he made things beautiful. God bless you all. you made mum proud."

@josephbwajah wrote:

"God bless you and prosper you in all your life for being grateful to your Mummy for all her support for you dear."

Lady honours mother

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady honoured her mother after graduating from the university.

The young lady, in a video, also took off her graduation gown and sash and put them on her mother, showing appreciation for her care, love and support over the years.

Many Ghanaians who came across the video praised the young lady for appreciating her mother.

