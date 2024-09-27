A groom became the centre of attention at his wedding after he stormed the stage with his wife to dance

In a video, the man displayed energic dance moves while jamming to King Paluta's Makoma song

Social media users congratulated the couple and praised the groom for his impressive dance moves

A Ghanaian groom took to the dancefloor to treat guests at his wedding to impressive dance moves.

Shortly after the couple exchanged their vows and got their marriage blessed by their pastor, they stormed the reception of their wedding to celebrate a new beginning in their lives.

A Ghanaian groom steals the spotlight after displaying epic dance moves to wow the guests on his wedding day. Photo credit: @mctoocute1/TikTok.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured the groom and his beautiful bride dancing together.

Wearing a white kaftan with a touch of gold and blue kente, the groom displayed epic dance moves, twerking and wiggling his waist to the amusement of the guests as they laughed, cheered and sprayed cash on him.

While the husband was busily dancing to King Paluta's Makoma hit song, the bride, who looked shy, seemed impressed with his talent.

The guests at the well-organised event were also treated to some good music, food and drinks.

Netizens impressed by the groom's dancing skills

Netizens upon coming across the video were impressed with the groom's dancing skills.

@TitaniaGh$ said:

"The man is cute though but I fear potable guys, the way he dey happy naaa same way he go handle anger too. Wish u only happiness."

@♧Konami♧. also said

"when you marry with your own mone."

@B"Berri commented:

"See how am laughing aww may God bless your home."

@His Imperial Majesty Apostle also commented:

"God bless your new home, man never cheat on ur wife, woman never compare your husband to any man.God be with you guys."

