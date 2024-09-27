A video of a Ghanaian bride weeping on her wedding day has warmed many hearts on social media

In a video, the bride, identified as Ayisha, struggled to control her emotions as she sheds tears of joy

Ghanaians on the internet thonged the comment section of the video, which was posted on TikTok, to congratulate Ayisha

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A beautiful Ghanaian bride could not contain her emotions on the most memorable day of her life.

The bride, identified as Ayisha, was sighted in a trending video weeping inconsolably at her wedding.

A beautiful Ghanaian bride shed tears on her wedding day. Photo credit: @muniramijinyawa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

It is unclear why Ayisha was crying on a day that was meant to be her happiest, however, it is obvious she was shedding tears of joy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ayisha's glam team were captured busily working on her while she sat comfortably in a chair overwhelmed with emotions.

The makeup team who worked on her posted the video on TikTok and indicated in the caption that they were able to fix her teary face despite the brief moment of emotional breakdown.

"Tears of joy. Trust me we dont get scared when brides cry cos u can fix it with so much joy," the caption read.

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the video below:

@swabu shimoni said

"me crying along with the bride. May Allah bless your union."

@Autah stitching also said:

"your home is blessed inshallah you will never regret getting married sis."

@020741pretty wrote:

"Me I will cry more than this if God finally send the right person I have seen allot in the hands of men congratulations to her."@

@Chubby(Minnieh Hassan) also wrote:

"On this day I see myself crying because I will be getting married and my dad is not alive to walk me down the aisle."

@herdaysbusiness1 commented:

"Not until u reach in dis situation u will jst see tears coming coz joy don kill u congs dia."

Bride weeps on her wedding day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian bride wept on her wedding day.

In an emotional video, the bride was captured crying in the makeup room while her glam team readies to work on her.

Her video touched many netizens as they congratulated and wished her well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh