A heartbroken Ghanaian man has taken back a stall he was building for his girlfriend

The man reportedly seized the stall from his girlfriend after she jilted him for another man

Ghanaians who watched the trending video shared divided opinions on the man's actions

A young Ghanaian man has purportedly taken revenge on his ex-girlfriend after she jilted him recently.

In the heydays of the relationship, the man reportedly invested heavily in the lady with the hope of building her up for marriage.

A Ghanaian man takes back a container stall he built for his girlfriend after a painful breakup. Photo credit: @oomanzygh/TikTok.

However, the lady betrayed his trust and broke his heart by leaving him for another man at a time when he needed her the most.

Reeling his pain, owing from the heartbreak, the Ghanaian man, whose name remains unidentified, decided to pay her back.

In a video making rounds on social media, the man has taken back a container stall he was putting up for his now former girlfriend.

Some truck boys were captured in the trending video transporting the semi-refurbished container to an unknown location.

The man's action divides opinions online

Netizens shared divided opinions on the man's action against his ex-lover after watching the video. Some of the reactions are compiled below:

@Morvarna100 said:

"That’s not fair…as a man you have to spend all your money on your girlfriend so that she loves you alone."

@Nkwa Nti also said:

"Brotherhood should promote him good work done."

@STERLING commented:

"I want to use this opportunity to reminding my ex that am coming for my rice cooker tomorrow morning 5:00am sharp."

@Bossgovernor 27 also commented:

"I will go 4 my iPhone next week wen i return to home."

@Steve-City Real Estate reacted:

"Same thing will happen to Bawumia in this December."

Heartbroken Ghanaian man destroys girlfriend's photo

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian man reacted angrily after his girlfriend jilted him.

The young man, identified as DJ Rasky was captured in a video destroying the lady's photo frame

He indicated in the video that he would never forgive his former lover for breaking his heart.

