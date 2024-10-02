Heartbroken Ghanaian Woman Demands GH¢200k Breakup Compensation From Her Ex-Boyfriend
- A Ghanaian woman has placed a huge financial demand on her ex-boyfriend after he left her for another lady
- For betraying her love and trust, the Ghanaian woman has demanded GH¢200k from her ex-boyfriend as compensation
- Should the boyfriend fail to pay the money, the woman has promised to make life unbearable for him
A Ghanaian woman has demanded huge compensation from her ex-boyfriend after their relationship went south.
The unidentified young woman said that she could not walk out of the relationship peacefully unless her former boyfriend settled her.
Speaking on Oyerepa FM, the Ghanaian woman claimed she dated her man for a year and just when she thought they could take the relationship a step further, he rather jilted her for another woman.
Feeling used and dumped, the woman has consequently demanded GH¢200,000 from the boyfriend, named Kwame, as a breakup compensation.
"I would not allow him to use and dump me, he must compensate me with GH¢200k...I will take the money, I'm not a fool," she said.
In a video of the interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Ghanaian woman also accused Kwame of being a chronic cheat, adding that he had dated almost all the women in their community.
'I thought he was a good person, I thought he was a family man who cared about me," she added.
Reactions to the Ghanaian woman's video
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the Ghanaian woman's video.
@NANA KWAME CASTY said:
"Broken heart is real, I had experience some before."
@Yaw_Banks also said:
"Men becareful out there oo don’t take advantage of people cos karma is real."
@Kwaku Agyemang commented:
"This girl is talking out of pain. But her advice is very important."
@Haarlam also commented:
"All this ranting if the guy comes back p3 she go accept am."
Ghanaian woman demands GH¢24,000 compensation from ex-husband
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman also demanded GH¢24,000 divorce compensation from her ex-husband.
In a video, the woman said the money she demanded would make up for her wasted years with her ex-husband.
