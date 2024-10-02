A Ghanaian woman has placed a huge financial demand on her ex-boyfriend after he left her for another lady

For betraying her love and trust, the Ghanaian woman has demanded GH¢200k from her ex-boyfriend as compensation

Should the boyfriend fail to pay the money, the woman has promised to make life unbearable for him

A Ghanaian woman has demanded huge compensation from her ex-boyfriend after their relationship went south.

The unidentified young woman said that she could not walk out of the relationship peacefully unless her former boyfriend settled her.

A heartbroken Ghanaian woman demands a GH¢200k breakup compensation from her ex-boyfriend. Photo credit: @auntie_naa_addict/TikTok.

Speaking on Oyerepa FM, the Ghanaian woman claimed she dated her man for a year and just when she thought they could take the relationship a step further, he rather jilted her for another woman.

Feeling used and dumped, the woman has consequently demanded GH¢200,000 from the boyfriend, named Kwame, as a breakup compensation.

"I would not allow him to use and dump me, he must compensate me with GH¢200k...I will take the money, I'm not a fool," she said.

In a video of the interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Ghanaian woman also accused Kwame of being a chronic cheat, adding that he had dated almost all the women in their community.

'I thought he was a good person, I thought he was a family man who cared about me," she added.

Reactions to the Ghanaian woman's video

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the Ghanaian woman's video.

@NANA KWAME CASTY said:

"Broken heart is real, I had experience some before."

@Yaw_Banks also said:

"Men becareful out there oo don’t take advantage of people cos karma is real."

@Kwaku Agyemang commented:

"This girl is talking out of pain. But her advice is very important."

@Haarlam also commented:

"All this ranting if the guy comes back p3 she go accept am."

