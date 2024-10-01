A video of a young Ghanaian lady accusing her boyfriend of betrayal has sparked reactions on social media

In a video, the lady demanded GH¢10,000 compensation to be paid by her boyfriend every month

Ghanaians on social media, upon coming across the video on TikGTok, shared their opinions on it

A young Ghanaian lady has accused her boyfriend of wasting her youth and betraying the once beautiful love they shared.

Opening up about her relationship problems on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the young lady, who is a mother of two, described her baby daddy as deceitful.

Identified as Najat, the young lady said after giving birth to their second child, the father connived with his family to take the baby away from her.

Aside from that, Najat said she had been also denied access to her nine-month-old child.

According to Najat, her baby daddy attempted several times to cut ties with her by asking her to enrol in a nursing school in her hometown.

Responding to the accusation levelled against him by Najat, the baby daddy, whose name was mentioned as Evans refuted her claims.

Evans said he asked Najat to enrol in the nursing school in her hometown because it was cheaper as compared to the ones in the big cities.

The young man went further to narrate several incidents where Najat disrespected him and his family and also neglected the children.

Because of her constant disrespect, Evans said he could no longer continue the relationship with her but promised to provide for his children.

Najat said she would only accept to walk out of Evans' life if he agreed to pay her a monthly allowance of GH¢10,000 as compensation for all the years that they have been together.

Ghanaians share their views

Ghanaians online who came across the video of the embattled couple on TikTok shared their views.

@Ramatu Yakubu372 commented:

"These programs are making women less accountable. There should be consequences for every action. He’s very patient paa."

@osephamakye also commented:

"I don't know why de host is defending the lady, tell her the truth and stop all this unnecessary questions."

@ntegrity wrote:

"how much does the man take every month that she wants to take 10,000 gh."

Lady demands breakup compensation from boyfriend

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that, a Ghanaian lady demanded compensation from her boyfriend after breaking his promise to her.

According to the young lady, her boyfriend promised to marry her but later jilted her to marry another woman.

Failure to pay the compensation, the young lady said she would not allow her former boyfriend to have a peaceful marriage.

