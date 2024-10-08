A video of a Ghanaian man celebrating his mother in a curious way has sparked controversy on social media

In the video, the young man was captured dancing with his mother in a manner that has left many perplexed

While some questioned the young man's gesture towards his mother, others saw nothing wrong with his act

A Ghanaian man's unique way of celebrating his apparent mother has raised eyebrows on social media.

In a video,t he unidentified man was seen showing great affection for an older woman said to be his mother.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @eddie_wrt captured the young man dancing erotically with the woman.

While on the dancefloor, the young man held her tightly and caressed his reported mother's backside for several minutes.

It's unclear what the occasion was, but the duo exhibited an unconventional mother-and-son bond that has raised questions.

Netizens react to the mother-and-son moment

In response to the video on X, some praised the son's filial devotion to his mother, while others questioned the appropriateness of the gesture.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few reactions from Ghanaian netizens.

@_sevenn6 said:

"This one is definitely a sugar mummy and boyfriend relationship. Ei."

@GhanaSocialUni also said:

"You sure that’s the mother ? Or step mother ?! Or sugar mummy pretending to be mother."

@_phycho1 commented:

"How does this spark controversy among citizens, like I don’t understand somethings in Ghana o Hoh."

@kobbyhimselv also commented:

"This is very serious. Some will say what is wrong with it. Others too will say it is never the best."

@radiantcorn wrote:

"Negga man Dey chop en mummy. Nothing u fit tell me."

@TheAfrican_Wave also wrote:

"I’m just imaging his dad’s reaction after seeing this video."

@FoleyGiftson reacted:

"Somebody then ein mother issue how edey concern people ?? What of those not talking to their mother too make we carry come here ?? Or make we go see Auntie Naa . Allow them wai na life is too short."

