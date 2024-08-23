An obroni lady from Canada, Edna Caren, left many pleasantly surprised with her fluency in the Ga language, spoken by the people of Accra.

The young lady spoke the language to address several challenges she encountered anytime she boarded a connecting flight from Canada to Ghana

Ghanaians who came across her TikTok video praised her for her fluency in the Ga language.

Edna Caren, an obroni lady has vented her frustration with connecting flights from Canada to Ghana.

There are currently no direct flights from Canada to Ghana, so oftentimes, travellers between these two countries have to rely on non-direct routes.

This sometimes comes with several inconveniences to passengers travelling via connecting flights.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Edna Caren, who is a Canadian citizen with Ghanaian roots, said she always finds it daunting visiting her motherland due to the lack of direct flight.

Edna shared her frustration in Ga, one of the many local Ghanaian languages spoken by the indigenes of the Greater Accra Region, the seat of Ghana's capital.

"Ghanaians, I have an issue to discuss with you. I'm always happy whenever I want ti visit home, but the connection flight from Canada to Ghana frustatrate me. I don't understand why Ghanaians can't solve this issue," she said.

Edna Caren also complained about the practice of Africans boarding flights with heavy luggage, explaining that it causes delays at the airport.

"You have already delayed the flight, instead them to take their seat in the plane, you see them snapping photos while with kids are waiting to take their seats," she stated.

Ghanaians impressed with Edna's impeccable Ga

Ghanaians who chanced on Edna's video were impressed by the impeccable Ga she spoke, as they reacted in the comment sections.

@Aphrodite Sarblah said:

Making our GA language great again .Thanks for spraking the Ga fluently.

@Touch Down also said:

"I will advice u to buy yr own private jet 🛩, as 4 the selfie’s probably it might be someone first time… try to come by ship next time coming to Ghana 🇬🇭 waii."

@Lil_Kendry commented:

"U speak perfect Ga."

Asian man speaks fluent twi

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, an Asian man from Afganistan was spotted in a video fluently speaking Twi, a local Ghanaian language.

The man left a Ghanaian man he was engaged in a conversation with pleasantly amazed by his fluency in the language.

The Asian man explained in the video that he learnt the Twi language from his association with the Church of Pentecost.

