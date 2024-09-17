Lamisi, a young Ghanaian lady has married her obroni boyfriend in a simple civil wedding ceremony

The wedding took place in Ghana a few days after the bride welcomed her man to the country at the Kotoka International Airport

The newly wedded couple reportedly met on a dating site and dated distantly for many months before tying the knot

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian lady identified as Lamisi has tied the knot with her obroni boyfriend barely a week after meeting him in person for the first time.

Lamisi and her boyfriend, whom she met on a dating site and had been courting distantly for several months, held a simple yet beautiful marriage ceremony in Ghana.

A Ghanaian lady ties the knot with her obroni boyfriend a few days after meeting for the first time. Photo credit: lamisi348/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A video shared on TikTok by Lamisi captured the moment she and her obroni boyfriend exchanged their vows and signed their marriage certificate.

The young Ghanaian lady and her husband kissed and hugged to signify a new beginning in their life.

Lamisi looked ravishing in her simple white gown while her obroni husband also sported a lack suit for the wedding.

This wedding comes just a few days after Lamisi welcomed her beau to Ghana for the first time at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Netizen congratulate Lamisi

Netizens who chanced on Lamisi's wedding video congratulated her in the comment section

@chidi chinenyenwa Cynthia said:

"congratulations dear please where did you meet him."

@Mrs O’Donoghue also said:

"Welcome to the family congratulation."

@jessicachinelondu commented"

"congrant your new home is blessed enjoy yourself my dear."

@purity mammy also commented:

"congratulations, when will it be my turn."

@Nessa Bhae wrote:

"Let me just follow you obaa this is beautiful."

Ghanaian lady marries a Turkish man in 24 hours

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian lady married her obroni lover from Turkey.

The marriage took place barely 24 hours after the couple met for the first time since they started dating in a long-distance relationship.

According to speculations on social media, the Turkish man arrived in Ghana on April 26, 2024, and got married to the Ghanaian lady on April 27, 2024.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh