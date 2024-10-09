Ghanaian Lady Phones Into Radio Talk Show To Lament Being Single, Gives Her Number Out, Video
- A video of a young lady crying out for being single has triggered reactions online
- This comes after she lamented phone into a radio programme to plead with men who are looking for a serious relationship to reach out to her
- Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared varied concerns raised by the young lady regarding her love life
A young lady has become the talk of town after a video of her lamenting being single went viral.
This comes after she phoned into a radio programme to confess that she has been single for five years now and needed a lover.
The lady explained that she left her ex-boyfriend after discovering he was a married man with two children.
Desperate to find love, the young lady put her number out and appealed to men looking for a serious relationship to contact her.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 300 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to the lady's concern
Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared varied concerns about the lady's appeal.
Isaacdarling commented:
"Has it reached this level."
sethoo added:
"Now my question is all of us listen can have this number, so will the person who is going to date this be safe?"
jamends1 indicated:
"The guy at backs is happy oo."
K. Opoku indicated:
"Kraman Ahobrasi3 saaa when you go for them they later show proper character and mess up."
Seth Nene indicated:
"See the guy behind the host the moment the lady said she want dark color guys."
vinuelco.gh remarked:
"As long as they refuse to see second n third wifes position as an option, there will more if this."
NaNasei. completed:
"I want to know how many calls she has received now."
Di Asa laments being single
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Precious Mensah, popularly known as PM, has lamented being single.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Di Asa season 3 winner complained to a friend that men were not professing love to her.
The pretty plus-size dance queen said she offers a lot in a relationship, just like other women, and expressed surprise as to why men are not professing love to her.
