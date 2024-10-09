A video of a young lady crying out for being single has triggered reactions online

This comes after she lamented phone into a radio programme to plead with men who are looking for a serious relationship to reach out to her

Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared varied concerns raised by the young lady regarding her love life

A young lady has become the talk of town after a video of her lamenting being single went viral.

This comes after she phoned into a radio programme to confess that she has been single for five years now and needed a lover.

The lady explained that she left her ex-boyfriend after discovering he was a married man with two children.

Desperate to find love, the young lady put her number out and appealed to men looking for a serious relationship to contact her.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the lady's concern

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared varied concerns about the lady's appeal.

Isaacdarling commented:

"Has it reached this level."

sethoo added:

"Now my question is all of us listen can have this number, so will the person who is going to date this be safe?"

jamends1 indicated:

"The guy at backs is happy oo."

K. Opoku indicated:

"Kraman Ahobrasi3 saaa when you go for them they later show proper character and mess up."

Seth Nene indicated:

"See the guy behind the host the moment the lady said she want dark color guys."

vinuelco.gh remarked:

"As long as they refuse to see second n third wifes position as an option, there will more if this."

NaNasei. completed:

"I want to know how many calls she has received now."

