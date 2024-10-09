Global site navigation

Ghanaian Lady Phones Into Radio Talk Show To Lament Being Single, Gives Her Number Out, Video
Family and Relationships

Ghanaian Lady Phones Into Radio Talk Show To Lament Being Single, Gives Her Number Out, Video

by  Philip Boateng Kessie 2 min read
  • A video of a young lady crying out for being single has triggered reactions online
  • This comes after she lamented phone into a radio programme to plead with men who are looking for a serious relationship to reach out to her
  • Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared varied concerns raised by the young lady regarding her love life

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young lady has become the talk of town after a video of her lamenting being single went viral.

This comes after she phoned into a radio programme to confess that she has been single for five years now and needed a lover.

Photo of a young lady looking seated alone looking sad.
A Ghanaian lady takes her search for a boyfriend to the radio and gives out her number. Photo credit: @Ekaterina Goncharova/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

The lady explained that she left her ex-boyfriend after discovering he was a married man with two children.

Desperate to find love, the young lady put her number out and appealed to men looking for a serious relationship to contact her.

Read also

Ghanaian labourer heartbroken as lover cheats: "You are poor and I cannot wait for you"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the lady's concern

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared varied concerns about the lady's appeal.

Isaacdarling commented:

"Has it reached this level."

sethoo added:

"Now my question is all of us listen can have this number, so will the person who is going to date this be safe?"

jamends1 indicated:

"The guy at backs is happy oo."

K. Opoku indicated:

"Kraman Ahobrasi3 saaa when you go for them they later show proper character and mess up."

Seth Nene indicated:

"See the guy behind the host the moment the lady said she want dark color guys."

vinuelco.gh remarked:

Read also

Ghanaian mason fumes as girlfriend he rented a salon for cheats, video evokes sadness

"As long as they refuse to see second n third wifes position as an option, there will more if this."

NaNasei. completed:

"I want to know how many calls she has received now."

Di Asa laments being single

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Precious Mensah, popularly known as PM, has lamented being single.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Di Asa season 3 winner complained to a friend that men were not professing love to her.

The pretty plus-size dance queen said she offers a lot in a relationship, just like other women, and expressed surprise as to why men are not professing love to her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.

Hot: