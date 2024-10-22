A video of a young Ghanaian lady apologising to her guardian has got people talking on social media

A young Ghanaian lady has allegedly betrayed her Madam by becoming pregnant for her husband.

According to sources, the young lady, whose identity has been concealed, had been living with the woman and her family since her parents died many years ago.

The woman ensured her good life by providing her essential needs, including clothing, food, accommodation, etc.

The incident came to light when the woman noticed a change in the young lady's behaviour and physical appearance. After confronting her, she confessed to the affair and revealed her pregnancy.

Devastated by the betrayal, the woman has driven the lady out of her home, leaving her homeless. Explaining herself in a video, the young lady noted that she engaged in an affair with the man because he told her he had no biological child with the woman and pleaded for mercy.

However, her plea was brushed aside as the woman refused to take her back to her home.

Watch the video below:

Netizens disappointed in young lady

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady were disappointed. They criticised her and the woman's husband in the comments section while sympathising with the woman.

@BHPJ1156 wrote:

"Buh the husband to watsup."

@thegeneral1.5 wrote:

"Today de3 street,you go carry am to your house oo masa."

@£ragon_nana1 wrote:

"what goes around comes around."

@Sylvia wrote:

"so even if she doesn't have children, you are the one to birth for her husband after treating you like her own?"

@Abrefi k)t) wrote:

"Best thing the lady should send it to aunty naa, because the child belongs to the man."

Val Eyike wrote:

"Humm,young girls your madam husband,so why can't you tell your madam,some men too,you cause harm to the girl."

@HEARTLUCK wrote:

"But how do you expect her to take you back."

Young lady threatens to leave boyfriend

