A video of a Ghanaian man lamenting after his girlfriend reportedly got him arrested has surfaced online

Speaking to the Streetz Traffic team, he noted that they had dated for six years; however, he had cheated on her, and she found out

Netizens who saw the video were divided as they expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

A Ghanaian man has been heartbroken after his US-based Ghanaian girlfriend got him arrested after he cheated on her.

In a video shared on the Streetz Traffic TikTok page, the man noted that he had dated this woman for six years. However, she travelled abroad, leaving him lonely.

A Ghanaian man is lamenting after his girlfriend got him arrested for cheating.

To satisfy his sexual desires, he got into an affair with another woman, unknown to his US-based girlfriend.

The Ghanaian man indicated that because of her love for him, she built a house where he lived and got him about three cars, including a Benz and a Range Rover. He noted that he had sold the vehicles due to pressure from his new girlfriend.

He noted that her US-based girlfriend eventually found out after she conducted a loyalty test on him, which he failed. Thus, he called on the Streetz Traffic team to plead with the lady on his behalf.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided in the comments section

Netizens who saw the video of the young man expressing his regret over his actions expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Some hailed the US-based lady over her move, while others criticised the man.

@blessingbonsu988 wrote:

"Wow sisterhood is proud of both the two women."

@£ragon_nana1 wrote:

"kwasia kwa u no help anyone in ur family."

@fatawumallam1 wrote:

"wonya kamafoc nso da, kwasia mpaning."

@MeyUlinf CRIMEY wrote:

"Brotherhood…How far ??"

@shatta fun wrote:

"Odokono is very funny."

Abena Otoo343 wrote:

"clap for our Queen,we proud of you."

@PK wrote:

"Allow him to go Nsawam, kwasia man , how can a lady give u house , by u car's. n u take her as a fool."

@DESTREETZ_15 wrote:

"some guys get good shoddy wey dem dey fool demma body I need just one to faithful just to stay by her side ano get."

@Radical wrote:

"oh chale the lady should forgive him wai. I know it very difficult but please cause Odokono needed to do the do."

Indomie seller sponsors lover abroad, gets heartbroken

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that an Indomie Seller got heartbroken after a man he sponsored abroad betrayed her.

She subjected him to the Streetz Traffic loyalty test, but he failed by mentioning another woman's name.

