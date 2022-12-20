A Nigerian woman took to her YouTube channel to share her experience of getting a place to rent in Ghana

She explained how difficult it was for her to find a decent place to stay because of her Nigerian nationality

Several netizens were sympathetic about her story and took to the comments to also share similar experiences they had

A YouTuber with the handle Blue Beatrice Archibong lamented how difficult it was for her to secure accommodation in Ghana because she was a Nigerian. She added that the situation was the same for securing office and business spaces. The YouTuber said she knew other Nigerians who suffered a similar fate.

A woman laments how difficult it is for Nigerians to find accommodation in Ghana. Photo credit: Blue Beatrice Archibong

Luckily for her, she got a place and took netizens on a virtual tour of her studio accommodation.

Netizens react to the video of the Nigerian's studio apartment

Several netizens were thankful she could get a place and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Felix Yeboah Twumasi said:

Yea I do share in your plight but it's the same for a Ghanaian in Nigeria too. Somewhere in 2018 I travelled to Nigeria and finding a room for a couple of weeks was very difficult and I couldn't even get it. I had to resort to a hotel for weeks before travelling out. I was specifically in Port Harcourt.

Big Fun enquired:

Beatrice why this title? I know a lot of Nigerians in Ghana who get apartments easily. If your money is ready you shouldn't have any issues.

Ghanani Abrante3 commented:

You are a hardworking woman. Keep it up. It will be difficult but you'll surely make it. Live modestly. Don't try to impress anyone.

KOB remarked:

I am very proud of you. Don't stop. Keep aiming high.

