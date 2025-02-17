A video of a Ghanaian lady destroying her ex-boyfriend's photo frame has gone viral on social media

In the video, the young lady, known as Efia Diamond, was reportedly jilted by her boyfriend of many years on Valentine's Day

Her trending video sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing their views

A heartbroken Ghanaian lady has taken drastic action to erase the beautiful memory she once shared with her boyfriend.

This comes after the young lady was reportedly ditched by her boyfriend on Valentine's Day, which was marked on Friday, February 2025.

A Ghanaian lady destroys boyfriend's photo frame after he ditched her on Valentine's Day. Photo credit: @afiaadepa994/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the heartbroken Ghanaian lady, identified as Efia Diamond was seen defacing a large picture frame of herself and her boyfriend.

After destroying the picture, the young lady proceeded to set it ablaze, completely wiping him out of her life.

From the video circulating on social media, the young lady looked visibly angry and devastated over the heartbreak.

Efia Diamond, the hearbroken Ghanaian lady, looks beautiful in her latest photos after the broken heart. Photo credit: @afiaadepa994/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She further indicated in the caption of the video that she had regretted falling in love with the young man.

"Love is pain," she wrote in the caption while busily destroying the photo frame.

Efia Diamond's actions spark mixed reactions

Efia Diamond's action sparked mixed reactions on social media among a section of Ghanaians on social media.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had clocked over 25500 likes and more than 1500 comments.

Below are some of the comments below:

@Aqosuiasunday said:

"Am I the only one who doesn't delete pictures of people who hurt me either relationship or friendship cos I can't even spoil the frame of my ex I will just keep it somewhere I won't see it all the time."

@Issahyosman@420 replied:

"I never have thought of deleting or forgetting about people who hurt me been in relationships or whatever."

@Di Bless also said:

"Efia u can’t just destroy it like that and go for free oo, brotherhood wants to hear your side of story wai."

@BHRA QHØBBÝ commented:

"I don’t believe how evil i am, am just happy seeing people’s relationships cast."

@owusu Roland also commented:

"I always say..... destroying this isn't necessary... it's a matter of working things out, if not just go ur way."

@Banky boss wrote:

"I never knew s3 broken heart comes with body pains.. me Sisi paa."

@A S A R E J A S O N also wrote:

"May every relationship end like this in Jesus name.. can’t be single alone jorrr."

Heartbroken man destroys girlfriend's photo frame

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a heartbroken Ghanaian man was seen in a viral TikTok video destroying his girlfriend's photo frame.

The young man, known as DJ Rasky, a local disc jockey, said he would never forgive his girlfriend for breaking his heart.

Many who came across his video thronged the comment section consoled the young man and asked him to move on.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh