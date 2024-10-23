A video of a Ghanaian barber sharing his joy after winning a huge amount of money from betting has surfaced online

The man in the trending video noted that he had quit his job and travelled after he won the money

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and congratulated the man in the comment section of the post

A Ghanaian man, who is a barber by profession has quit his job after winning a huge amount of money from betting.

The young man, who was overwhelmed with joy, noted in an interview with Angel FM that he had won GH¢12 million from betting.

A Ghanaian barber is overwhelmed with joy and has quit his job after winning big in a bet. Stock image posed by models.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to the Angel FM sports journalist, he noted that he had long hoped to win such a huge amount from betting. However, all efforts proved futile until the recent attempt that landed him this huge amount.

He was overwhelmed with joy and emphasised that he had quit his barbering job due to the money he recently won. He had also fled the community he previously lived in due to reasons best known to him.

Netizens celebrate with man over his win

Netizens who saw the video of the young man sharing his story were delighted. They extended profound congratulations to him.

@_sevenn6 wrote:

"Good move, before his own people attack or poison him sef. He shouldn’t have informed anybody about this sef."

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"Adi wo hor."

@_sevenn6 wrote:

"I just pray he makes good use of the money. Because money like this has some spirit attached to it."

@lordofhost900 wrote:

"Wow."

@ErnestBoa8 wrote:

"He should be smart with this money ooo. Na that be all his blessing."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"As some Investors are Happy some others are bleeding. The Job no easy oo hmmm."

@Dannybwoy82 wrote:

"Nice one, to think of 10% betting tax of this amount."

@kcalb_rats wrote:

"How much addo d go take."

@TheAfrican_Wave wrote:

"Eish cash out."

@BJoelism wrote:

"Everything dey kommot from Kumasi,Ei."

@youngceejayGH wrote:

"which of you disguised as barber?"

@UjeanJay wrote:

"I pray he doesn't go back home empty like the prodigal son."

Shatta Wale speaks on earnings from betting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has opened up on his earnings from betting.

He noted in a video that he has made GH¢1.5 million from betting in a month. He provided proof to back his claim.

