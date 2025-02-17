A Ghanaian lady got tongues wagging after a misunderstanding ensued between herself and her boyfriend

This comes after her boyfriend refused to celebrate her on Valentine's Day but opted to do that for his female friend

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the actions of the young lady

A Ghanaian young man is now single after his girlfriend ended the relationship on Valentine's Day.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted on TikTok showed the young lady speaking angrily and shouting at the top of her voice during a phone call with her boyfriend.

A young lady breaks up with her boyfriend for posting her Valentine's Day. Photo credit: @braquophi55/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Her beef with her lover was that the guy did not celebrate her on Valentine's Day.

She was taken aback to know that her boyfriend rather thought it wise to give another lady chocolate under the guise that she was just a friend.

"You are telling me that you both attended the same school. You were able to give her chocolate but did you even post me?"

The lady who was unbothered that her conversation was being recorded told the guy she was breaking with him.

A young l; lady jilts her boyfriend for not celebrating her on Valentine's Day. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"This ends here. Mark the date as 14 February 2025, it ends here. Bye bye, don't explain anything," she said angrily.

The 42-second video which was captioned "Breakfast served, Vals Day Wahala" had raked in over 10,000 likes and 700 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to lady's Val's Day gift

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the decision of the young lady to break up with her lover because of chocolate

KO stated:

"I wonder why our generation feels dating is marriage."

KOBBY commented

"Brotherhood winning is our greatest achievement."

Jay Dee indicated:

"The posture, movements, gestures. This girl go fit fight for Ghana."

Ursula wrote:

"Wei de3 who remembers this song? “I go take alomo gyata come my yard."

jonaskwame added:

"No need to beg to her, let her go, many are on the pending list, don't mind her bro."

princecarlos666 added:

"Wo muu he didn’t post you woo wommom s3 its ends here mark the date madam nothing started."

H))nuu added:

"Who likes a shouting woman? Which guy likes a lady who will slap his face? Some guys too are suffering."

TikTok couple step out on Va's Day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that viral Ghanaian couple Isaac and Agnes impressed got all eyes on them on Valentine's Day.

This comes as the love was spotted wearing matching outfits.

Netizens who reacted to the video praised Isaac and Agnes on their union

Source: YEN.com.gh