A video of a Ghanaian woman expressing sorrow after her boyfriend betrayed her trust has left many people sad

She took to TikTok to disclose that her current boyfriend had now planned to marry another woman in March

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared opinions on the young man's actions

A young Ghanaian lady is distraught after discovering the barefaced betrayal by her boyfriend.

This comes after she found that not only was the guy cheating on her with another woman but had also made plans to marry next month.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady in a short clip was seen consoling herself with Joseph Mensah's hit song, Okyena Mesere.

Looking visibly teary, the lady sang the lyrics with passion making it evident that she had been deeply affected by her boyfriend's action.

"Me finding out that boyfriend has proposed to another lady and they would be getting married in March," the caption of the post read.

The lady in a new video then lashed out at a social media user who told her to assess herself after the unfortunate incident.

In her response, she explained that there was nothing she could have done in this situation if her boyfriend of many years decided to dump her for another woman.

"I have been with this guy for so many years and a lot has been happening. In all of this, I don't care but sometimes its hurtful. It is his life and he has chosen to do this, what should I do?"

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 100 comments

Ghanaians console woman jilted by longtime lover

Netizens who took to the video's comment section lashed out at the man for his betrayal.

Babykaf commented:

"Save this video, after a year, your blessing will be greater and u will come and remind us with this video."

Elemawusi born great commented:

"One thing I know is God closes all doors and opens one but when he opens all doors, you will be confused as to where to pass. May a greater miracle locate you."

bbandagejudith stated:

"Mine got married last month. I didn't even know, it's well, ours will soon come

Ama Pomaa wrote:

"Name it’s well. The same happened to me in 2022 but now ….. everything happens for a reason."

Naa added:

"Listen, the same happened. But lemme say this, never ask him why he did that. Just allow him, pray to God, cry to him and just do you."

REgiNaya added:

"Sister build yourself and live your life wai, I love the fact that you are not crying. Let him go, you deserve better"

