A video of a Ghanaian doctor advising persons with plans to get married on how to approach unions has gone viral

This comes after she remarked that such persons must know the health status of their partners before committing

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video commended the doctor for giving sound advice

A Ghanaian medical doctor has advised people harbouring a desire to get married on five key medical things they need to know about their partners before they agree to wed.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Dr Quaicoe said the first thing such people must purpose to know about a partner is their genotype, popularly known as sickle cell status.

She explained that learning about your partner's sickle cell status helps you know who you are compatible with to avoid having children with sickle cell disease.

The second thing the doctor talked about was the need to know the blood group of your partner since certain blood groups are not compatible, hence leading to multiple miscarriages if such persons are to get married.

Another key thing she pointed out that people need to know about their partners is their STI status.

The fourth and fifth categories of medical information she urged people to know about their partners is their fertility status and chronic illness history respectively.

"Trust me, If you don't know these things about your partner, then you are not ready to get married," she said in the video.

Ghanaians commend the doctor

Social media users who took to the video's comments section commended the doctor for the sound medical advice.

emmanuelmanu31 stated:

"We in Kumasi de3, genotype and sickle cell no concern us oo."

nana kyere indicated:

"Didn't ask previously, but I will the next time I have one. Good work done though."

Deede added:

"Is it safe for two asthmatic patients to get married?."

john70218 wrote:

"Hmmm, thank you. After ending a relationship based on sickle status I was tagged as wicked."

