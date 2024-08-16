A video of a lady talking about her encounter with a young man recently has got people talking

She said the guy professed love to her years ago, but she turned him down because he was poor

Now she admits she made a mistake after learning that the gentleman had returned from the US and was rich

A Ghanaian lady who turned down a young man in his neighbourhood has taken to TikTok to confess that she made a mistake.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @radioman9223, the young lady Felicia, in narrating her ordeal, said the guy professed love to her many years ago but got rejected because he was poor and looked wretched.

Ghanaian lady expresses regrets in trending video for rejecting guy many years ago. Photo credit: @Getty Images/ LSOphoto

Source: Getty Images

As years passed, Felicia said her friend recently invited her to a funeral, where she was then introduced to a rich man who had returned from the US.

The lady said she was in disbelief when she discovered that the young man she had rejected due to his poor background years ago had become wealthy.

The video concluded with the lady confessing she wanted to start a relationship with the guy but had no idea how to get his attention.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 20,000 likes and 720 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the lady's confession

Social media users who took the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the lady's experience.

B_O_R_N G_R_E_A_T commented:

A lady rejected me when I was in Ghana, and 2 years later, she heard I travelled outside Ghana, and now a friend told me she's looking for my contact.

Brain_Eee stated:

"Rejection" in life is somehow a motivation."

Charles reacted:

"As long as tomorrow is still unknown, never look down on anyone. My everyday quote."

the_motivational_soldier replied:

"My gf broke up with me because she saw nothing good in me, a week later I was called to go for training, now she’s all over my inbox wanting me back."

Lady jilts boyfriend after losing his job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man is now single after a woman he loved so much jilted him.

He only became aware of his situation after participating in a loyalty test in which the lady disclosed that their relationship was over.

The woman claimed she was in love with someone else and wanted to end their relationship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh