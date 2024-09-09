A Ghanaian man pranked his wife by gifting her a basic yam phone to test her loyalty and know her reaction

Despite the phone's simplicity, the woman appreciated the features of the yam phone and seemed content with her gift

Later, her husband surprised her with an iPhone 13 Pro Max, which made her even more excited and thankful for his generosity

A Ghanaian man pranked his wife to see how loyal and loving she was, and the lady did not fail the test.

The man devised a strategy to conduct the test and got someone to record his wife's reaction.

Husband pranks wife with a yam phone to test her loyalty and later gives her an iPhone.

In a Facebook video, the husband bought a yam phone for his wife, whose phone was probably not in good shape.

She was so happy when she received the phone and could not hide her joy. The woman was delighted that even though it was a simple phone, there were games on it she could play. She tried playing the game while thanking her partner for being generous.

She later found out her husband had bought her an iPhone 13 Pro Max when he collected the yam and gave it to her. The lady was even more excited to receive the iPhone and thanked her husband for his kind gesture.

Netizens applaud woman for her loyalty

Several people who saw the video on Celebrities Buzz took to the comment section to thank the man for his kindness and the woman for her loyalty. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

Young GH said:

“The only loyal lady left too has been taken 😢😢 oh awuradi 🚶🚶🚶”

Andy Kofi Amanor wrote:

“Amazing 😍She deserves more for her patience”

Bigg Fredo said:

“Better! Such a woman deserves everything”

Isaac Padmond Menyah wrote:

“Ebi only these jobless ladies that doesn’t appreciate anything.”

Obaapa Abilyn said:

“Awwwww”

Alhaji Maikarama wote:

“She's pretending to be happy Keke! Cox All women are the same.”

The TRUTH Platform said:

“Remember she is a Wife and not a girlfriend. Guys break it down.”

Sika Hene wrote:

“Because some of you have never met loyal and down to earth ladies before so you saying it’s staged lol”

Sleek Jay said:

“You see how she hugged him when it was iPhone”

Hubby gifts wife car on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man surprised his wife with a new car on her birthday.

A video on social media showed the woman crying after she was shown the vehicle.

Netizens thanked her husband for being a sweet man.

