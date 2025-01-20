Emotional Moment as Ghanaian Man Reunites With His Father After 36 Years

A video of a Ghanaian man reuniting with his father after many years has gone viral on social media, with many reacting

The man, Paul Afful, hugged his father for several minutes, claiming it was the first time they were meeting after 36 years

The video stirred the emotions of many Ghanaians on social media, who trooped to the comment section to share their views

A young Ghanaian man expressed mixed emotions after reuniting with his biological father for the time in nearly four decades.

The man, identified on TikTok as Paul Afful, suggested in a trending video that his father had been away for 36 years.

A Ghanaian man reunites with his father after 36 years in an emotional social media video. Photo credit: @paul.afful/TikTok.

The TikTok video showed Paul and his father sharing emotional moments, including several minutes of hugging.

Overwhelmed with emotions, the two Ghanaian men shed tears as they reconnected after many years apart.

The video did not explain why Paul and his dad had stayed apart for that long without seeing each other.

It's also not known if they even knew of each other's existence, considering how emotional their reunion was.

In a separate video, the young man was captured spraying GH¢200 notes on his father after their reunion.

36 years now, I never see my father," Paul Afful wrote in the caption of the TikTok video.

Paul's reunion video with his father stirs emotions

Paul Afful's reunion video stirred emotions on social media with many Ghanaians who chanced on it reacting.

At the time of drafting this report, the video had racked up 37,400 likes and 419 comments since it was posted.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the comments below:

@Patrintin Sam said:

"Ever since I was born I have not seen my dad before, and I don't even want to see him in my life Cox what have been through he can't change its."

@Lissablinks also said:

"I followed you because you have my dad’s name and I lost him last month, pls take care of ur dad ok.

@TRIXIE commented:

"This type of man every women without father should go for because they will know the feelings without a father."

@Abena Mira Adepa also commented:

"Hmmm like me l see my father the Age of 29 last year, God is good all the time and am so happy for you dear."

@GENERAL ONE wrote

"This is so lovely and I promise you s3, bro your life is going to be better than how it is now. No matter what happens make sure you take father blessings bfor he dies."

Tillycouture also wrote:

"Cheers to Us who's looking for ours and don't even know where to start cos Mom is not willing to you anything about him."

Man returns home after 10 years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man returned home from abroad to surprise his mother.

The young man, who was living and working in China for 10 years visited his family in Ghana unannounced.

He shared an emotional video on TikTok which documented his journey from China to Ghana to see his mom.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

