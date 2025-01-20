Stonebwoy's son Janam Satekla, in a video that has gone viral on social media, performed one of his dad's songs at an event, warming hearts

In the video, he sang the hit single 'Torcher' word for word despite the song being in complex patois and had the crowd present cheering him on

Reacting to the video, many social media users were impressed, with a number of them saying that the apple did not fall far away from the tree

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy’s son, Janam Satekla, has captured attention on social media after a video of him performing one of his father’s songs went viral.

Stonebwoy's son Janam performs his song in a video.

In the video, Janam sang Stonebwoy’s hit track ‘Torcher’ effortlessly, impressing the crowd with his ability to deliver the lyrics accurately despite the song being in patois. The audience cheered him on, clearly amazed by his performance.

Social media users have reacted positively to the video, with many praising Janam’s talent. Several commenters noted that his performance proved that talent runs in the family.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy continues to make waves in the music industry. He recently announced the dates for his North American tour, which will promote his latest album, Up and Runnin6.

The album, released on October 24, 2024, has been well-received by fans and critics alike. The North American tour is set to begin in Chicago, Illinois, on February 20, 2025, and will conclude in Silver Spring, Maryland, on March 1, 2025.

Stonebwoy shared the tour details on his X page, where he posted a photo of the schedule. The tour is expected to attract fans from across North America.

Stonebwoy's son sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

messiah_Ghana said:

"If his son who is forced everyday to listen to Dads music at home couldn’t sing like who will??"

symkhad commented:

"The kiddie dey flow in patois pass Alidu 😂🔥🔥 im not even capping."

NbaMixCall1 said:

"We can’t wait to have you and shatta’s son majesty on one stage in the future. I’ll be there!"

Cheddahjaymusic commented:

"Music running through his veins. You are a torcher my boy.❤️"

EmmanuelSavit said:

"If they don’t check his forehead very soon he’ll be able to smoke a cigarette in a rain."

qwekuriches1 reacted:

"If Shatta Wale and his children try this aa dem go tear demma ACL."

nana_ojam said:

"On a real , why dem carry that hair put e head top. Plenty things dey ma maf inside but make I swallow wae before twitter people come do me dirty."

natioonn reacted:

"I know he’s just a kid but let’s tell him the truth."

Stonebwoy praised by Rick Ross

Stonebwoy's music has received recognition not only in Ghana but also overseas.

The musician was recently recognised by American rapper Rick Ross as he mentioned his list of African musicians he liked.

YEN.com.gh reported that cosign pleased many Ghanaians, who took to social media to share their excitement over the recognition.

