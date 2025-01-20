A fresh university graduate has shelved her certificate and hit the market to engage in trading

The young lady, known as Saaha was seen in a viral video selling fabrics at a local market to fend for herself

Saaha recently graduated from the Nusrat Jahan Ahmadiyya College of Education in the Upper West Region

A female university graduate has taken her destiny into her own hands by venturing into entrepreneurship.

The lady, known on TikTok as Saaha, indicated that she was into the business of buying and selling fabrics.

A video shared on TikTok showed the young lady sorting out her fabrics at one of the local markets.

She further suggested that fabric trading is what she had been doing to earn a living since graduating from the university.

Joining the TikTok challenge "Show your degree vs what you are doing now," @hajkyeswin25, also shared videos of her university days and her current adventure in entrepreneurship.

"I got another degree in cutting and packaging fabrics," she wrote in the caption of the video.

The young lady was reportedly part of the 2024 batch of final-year students who graduated from the Nusrat Jahan Ahmadiyya College of Education in the Upper West Region of Ghana.

The video circulating on social media also captured Saaha looking stunning in her kente dress at her graduation.

Netizens praise the Ghanaian lady

The video of the university graduate at the market trading fabrics drew reactions from netizens.

While many felt inspired by her decision to venture into entrepreneurship, others also questioned the relevance of education if graduates would struggle to gain employment after school.

@Chioma Berry said:

"The question is why does it happen like that, because I’m confused. Right now I have to choose school or my own business and I don’t know what I’m doing with my life."

Sasha's Collection replied:

"Do both dear. Go to school and Do Business as well."

@Agnes Bosomtwe20 also said:

"What matters is the money if u are getting money from it there is nothing wrong with it, may God be with u."

@DROJNARH commented:

"You’ll thank yourself later for this decisions. Forget your mates in nice cloths and cars now. You’ll eventually get there …… SABALI."

@Emy Ashley also commented:

"You can do it.You are doing your best. Don't despise little beginnings peace."

@Mingle wrote:

"Ɔman fooo bi paaa nie Kai Degree holder mpo nie na me with Shs Certificate...M'awu."

@ALFRED also wrote:

"Chance and opportunity will always come one day so is good to have a degree worry not madam."

