Residents of Agbozume in the Volta Region joined a landlord to evict a tenant accused of establishing a shrine in his rented apartment

Upon entering the room, they discovered items they believed to be used for rituals, including pictures of individuals, leading to immediate eviction

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share varied opinions on the matter

An unhappy landlord and some residents at Agbozume in the Volta Region sent a tenant out of his apartment because he had reportedly established a shrine in his rented property.

The residents joined the landlord to storm the man's apartment and asked him to move out immediately.

Agbozume residents eject tenant after allegedly finding a shrine in his house.

In a video on X, the man is seen wearing a white singlet and blue shorts. Residents enter his apartment and demand his immediate exit.

When they entered the man’s room, they found what they claimed were ritual items and pictures of individuals.

The residents considered the items they found in the room enough evidence that he was a ritualist, so they decided to evict him immediately.

However, some netizens said finding African artefacts in his room did not mean he operated a shrine and argued that the tenant could be a collector.

Netizens comment on tenant eviction in Agbozume

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@StateMan75 said:

“I see people talking about freedom of worship, yes! Why don’t you worship your smaller gods in your own home and not a rented apartment?? Christians go to chapel to worship and not bring filthy things to someone’s house.”

@SamuelT_phyo asked:

“You no fi take your powers build house you go rent wey powers that?”

@knownlaskilla wrote:

“Maybe he is an African art collector.”

@KobbieFangs said:

“This reminds me, one time on a month long field practical at Avalavi-VR, wey my friend bi go chop one fine ewe lady bi. a week later, the guys for the town come bab am dey whip am. All we could here be "gbordordor" plus beatings.😂😂.”

@6TH_March_1957 wrote:

“I believe everyone should allowed to worship what they seem fit… I mean if this was another religion like heads will roll.”

@Dahillbms said:

“He no fit disappear? Oh then he no reach 😂😂😂😂😂.”

@YawTimz wrote:

"After he is sacked from the room, it will be rented out to someone who knows nothing about this incident. The person will be living there and nothing will work out for the person. God help us build our own homes🙏 God be our protector🙏"

Landlord vows to eject tenant

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian tenant promised to eject his tenant after he bought an air conditioner and fixed it in his room.

The landlord said the man paid GH¢100 monthly rent, totalling GH¢2,400 for two years. However, the tenant had been able to buy an AC worth GH¢4,500, which upset the landlord.

Netizens who watched the video shared varied thoughts, most of them accused the landlord of jealousy.

