Nana Owusu, a man claiming to know spiritism, has cautioned Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to pay attention to his health ahead of the 2028 general elections

He alleged that some individuals within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) do not support Dr Bawumia’s presidential ambition and are working against him

He added that although many pastors pray for the NPP flagbearer, he only trusts Victor Kusi Boateng and urged Dr Bawumia to take his guidance seriously

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Nana Owusu, a young Ghanaian man who claims to be knowledgeable in spiritual matters, has cautioned Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to pay close attention to his health ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In an interview, excerpts of which were shared on Asare’s Trendz TikTok channel, Nana Owusu alleged that some individuals within the NPP do not support Dr Bawumia’s presidential ambition.

Nana Owusu alleges that there are attacks targeted at Dr Bawumia through unconventional means. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook, Nana Owusu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to him, these individuals are determined to frustrate his political journey and may resort to extreme measures to achieve their aim.

He further alleged that one of the supposed plans includes attempts to weaken Dr Bawumia’s health through spiritual means.

Nana Owusu explained that this was not the first time he had raised concerns about what he described as hidden activities targeting the NPP flagbearer.

He noted that he was reiterating the warning because of the need for Dr Bawumia to take deliberate steps to safeguard himself spiritually.

He added that although several pastors are believed to be praying for Dr Bawumia, he personally places his trust in Victor Kusi Boateng.

He therefore advised the NPP flagbearer to take spiritual guidance from him seriously.

Watch excerpts of the TikTok video here:

Bawumia declared winner of NPP Presidential primary

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was declared the winner by the Electoral Commission at a coronation event held at the NPP headquarters on January 31.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, has been advised to take his health seriously ahead of the 2028 elections. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook

Source: UGC

He polled 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.8%, and Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes, accounting for 18.5%.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum polled 1,999 votes, representing 1%, while former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong, secured 402 votes, amounting to 0.2%.

In all, a total of 195,901 valid votes were cast in the primary, with 561 ballots rejected.

According to the constitution of the NPP, for a candidate to be declared elected flagbearer, he or she should have obtained more than 50% of the total valid votes cast.

Akufo-Addo advises flagbearer aspirants

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo cautioned aspirants that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is bigger than any individual.

He stressed that unity within the party remains crucial to its success.

“Unity is not an option but a strategic necessity for victory,” he said at the Peace Pact signing involving the five NPP presidential aspirants on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, also cautioned all the aspirants to rise above short-term

Kennedy Agyapong agent fights at polling station

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that one polling agent of the Kennedy Agyapong campaign nearly engaged in a fight with a research officer in the Akan constituency.

The duo nearly engaged in a fistfight over a disagreement amid the ongoing NPP flagbearer elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh