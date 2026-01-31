Voting in the NPP presidential primaries in the Akan constituency was nearly disrupted by a clash between party members

An agent of Kennedy Agyapong clashed with the constituency elections and research officer over seating

A video of the incident shows the police intervening as tensions were rising between the candidates' supporters

Voting in the 2026 New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries in the Akan constituency in the Volta Region was nearly marred by a clash between two people.

Confusion nearly mars the 2026 NPP presidential primaries in the Akan constituency as Ken Agyapong's agent and a party officer clash. Photo source: @mbabawumia, @joynews, @realkenagyapong

The two, the constituency elections and a research officer and an agent for Kennedy Agyapong engaged in a near-fisticuffs over a disagreement.

The NPP is at the polls today, Saturday, January 31, 2026, to elect a new flagbearer for the presidential elections in 2028.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the immediate former Vice President who deputised Nana Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2025 and the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, which he lost to John Mahama, is seeking a second chance to lead the party in the next elections.

He faces opposition from former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong.

Kwabena Agyapong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Bryan Acheampong, and Kennedy Agyapong, at the signing of NPP's peace pact on January 22, 2026. Photo source: @drnapo

Bawumia and Ken Agyapong have emerged as the frontrunners. While the former vice president is highly tipped to win by Mussa Dankwah's Global InfoAnalytics, Agyapong is leading in a poll conducted by Dr Evans Duah.

Watch the YouTube video of Global InfoAnalytics' Mussa Dankwah's predictions:

Against this backdrop, there seems to be tension between supporters of Ken Agyapong and party officials whom they perceive to be working in favour of Bawumia.

Ken Agyapong's agent and NPP official clash

According to Joy News, the Ken Agyapong agent was not comfortable with how close the research officer was seated to the election officials and even alleged that he was interfering in the voting process.

His complaint led to an altercation between the two, which required the intervention of police officers on duty to arrest the situation from escalating into a full-blown fight.

In a video, about ten police officers and other onlookers were seen separating the angry men.

The confusion disrupted the voting queue, and some delegates were heard complaining in the background.

It is not yet known if the agent's concerns were resolved after the altercation.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Ken's team blocks Bawumia's delegates from voting

Meanwhile, a campaign agent, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has alleged that two delegates were blocked from voting in the NPP's presidential primaries in the Ablekuma South constituency.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, the agent claimed that two long-serving delegates from Chorkor were prevented from voting.

He also claimed that an opposing agent from Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team blocked individuals from participating in the presidential primaries after they appeared at the polling station.

Bawumia's polling agent added that Kennedy's agent blocked the two delegates, who were supporters of the former Vice President, from voting because the NPP Ablekuma South constituency Chairman had allegedly suspended them.

