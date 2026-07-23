Bismark Aduah, 28, is serving time at Winneba Local Prison after he and his girlfriend broke into her mother's room

The couple had been together for nine years, but Rebecca's mother disapproved of their relationship and pressed charges against both

Bismark was sentenced to five months in prison and fined GH¢1,560, which he has not been able to pay to secure his release

A 28-year-old man is currently behind bars at the Winneba Local Prison after he and his girlfriend forced their way into her mother's room to recover belongings he had bought for her.

Man Jailed in Winneba for Breaking Into Girlfriend's Mum's Room to Retrieve Items He Bought for Her

Source: Instagram

Bismark Aduah spoke to Crime Check about the events that led to his incarceration, describing how a strained family relationship ultimately cost him his freedom.

He and his girlfriend, Rebecca, had been together for nine years and had spent the last two of those years living together in Ashaiman.

At the heart of the matter was Rebecca's mother, who reportedly disapproved of the relationship from the outset and refused to accept Bismark as a suitable partner for her daughter.

What happened the day of the break-in

Bismark told Crime Check that he and Rebecca made the joint decision to go to her mother's house and collect the items he had purchased for her.

The two broke the door and its lock to gain entry, retrieved the belongings, and transported everything to Rebecca's father's residence.

Rebecca's mother did not let the matter rest. She filed a formal complaint against both of them, leading to their arrest and subsequent detention.

Bismark's sentence and Rebecca's release

The Afransi Court handed Bismark a five-month prison sentence along with a fine of GH¢1,560.

At the time of his interview, he had already served two weeks but remained in custody because he had not been able to raise the funds to pay the fine.

Rebecca received a lighter sentence of one month and two weeks. In a telling detail, Bismarck disclosed that he paid her fine himself, thereby securing her release, even as he remained locked up without the means to do the same for himself.

Source: YEN.com.gh