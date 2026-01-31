Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, one of the flagbearer hopefuls on the NPP, has spoken after he took a commanding lead in the presidential primary results

The former Vice President expressed his gratitude to his campaign team, the delegates who believed in him and all other stakeholders of the party

He particularly mentioned the former flagbearers of the NPP and acknowledged the firm foundation they laid for the party's development

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressed his gratitude to his campaign team and delegates as provisional results from the party’s presidential primary show him leading the race.

The former Vice President spoke from his campaign office where his team also collated the results of the presidential primary held on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Dr Bawumia said the contest was tough one and credited his victory to the collective effort of his supporters.

“Let me thank all of you. We’ve gone through a journey. It’s been a fierce battle that we’ve waged across the country, across all the regions, and we couldn’t have gotten here without the support of the team around me,” he said.

He applauded his campaign leadership, including National Campaign Coordinator Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Campaign Manager Fred Opare Ansah, as well as Members of Parliament who supported him.

Dr Bawumia expressed his gratitude to the party executives, the Electoral Commission, security agencies, and the media for their roles in ensuring a successful election was conducted.

The former Vice President paid tribute to past flagbearers of the party, including Prof. Adu Boahen, former President J.A. Kufuor, and former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He indicated that the foundation they laid ensured the development of the party.

“It is really humbling that I have been elected to continue the work they started.”

Dr Bawumia acknowledged the Members of Parliament who supported his bid.

Provisional results from several constituencies nationwide show Dr. Bawumia leading his contenders in key strongholds, placing him firmly ahead as counting continues across the country.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh