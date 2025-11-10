Nana Agradaa’s daughter, Rihanna, sparked emotional reactions on social media after appearing visibly sad at the launch of Nart Kiddies Care Shop

The usually bubbly Rihanna was downcast as she showed up at the Achimota Retail Centre on November 8, 2025, without her jailed mother

The video sparked reactions from concerned Ghanaians, with many sympathising with the emotional toll she was facing due to Nana Agradaa's absence

Ghanaian retail shop, Nart Kiddies Care Shop, officially opened its doors to the public in a grand launch at the Achimota Retail Centre on November 8, 2025.

Jailed Ghanaian televangelist Nana Agradaa's beloved daughter, Rihanna, attended the program in the company of a guardian.

Agradaa and Rihanna were inseparable for years, with the Heaven Way Champions Ministry founder often posting videos of them engaging in one activity or the other.

Her bubbly daughter was always seen smiling and also loved expressing her happiness through dance.

In contrast to her usual appearance, Rihanna looked devastated at the Nart Kiddies launch.

Wearing a pink top with 'Paris' inscribed, her downcast appearance and transformed look caught the eye of many on social media, sparking emotional reactions.

The TikTok video of Rihanna at the Nart Kiddies Care Shop launch is below.

Nana Agradaa jailed for fifteen years

Controversial televangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3.

She was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement.

Nana Agradaa defrauded multiple members of her church after she took their money to spiritually ‘double it’ but never returned it.

After her incarceration, Rihanna emotionally called for her release, authoring a poem to express the depth of her pain without her mother.

The TikTok video of Rihanna pleading for her mother’s release is below.

Reactions to Nana Agradaa’s daughter looking sad

Ghanaians shared varying reactions to the video of Nana Agradaa’s daughter, Rihanna, looking sad at the Nart Kiddies Care Shop launch.

Many attributed her demeanour to her mother’s absence, noting that no one could look after a child in the way their own mother would.

Others lay blame at the feet of Angel Asiamah for failing to give Rihanna the same level of care she received from her mother.

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

anama_247 wrote:

"Looking at this small girl without her mom makes me sad 😔 😭."

Abena🌹Sarfowaa🗝️🤭 said:

"Obaatan na ennim nea neba bɛdi ampa 😔, see how she is looking."

Reina_gold_thrift_shop wrote:

"Nothing like a mother’s love ❤️."

𝓡𝓲𝓡𝓲 👄 ✶⋆.˚ ✮ commented:

"Awwww, hmmn, neso koraa ate."

Khurlout kaylie said:

"So nobody has heard from Angel Asiamah?"

Nana Agradaa's daughter pleads for her release after being jailed for fifteen years at Nsawam Prison. Image credit: @mari_gyata, @originalagradaa

Nana Agradaa’s daughter dances at Nart launch

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa's daughter danced with joy at the grand launch of Nark Kiddies Care Shop.

Nana Agradaa’s daughter initially appeared sad but eventually got over her moodiness to get into dance mode.

Attendees showered her with money as she displayed energetic dance moves to Wendy Shay’s hit single, Crazy Love.

Source: YEN.com.gh