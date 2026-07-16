Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, MP for Ahafo Ano North and former NADMO Director-General, announced his mother's passing on Facebook

Nana Akua Afriyie I, the Ahenebronumhemaa of Tepa, died peacefully at 104 at the Tepa Government Hospital surrounded by her children

Ghanaians on social media offered their heartfelt condolences to Agyemang-Prempeh and his family during their difficult time of mourning

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Nana Akua Afriyie I, the Ahenebronumhemaa of Tepa and mother of Ahafo Ano North Member of Parliament (MP), has passed away at the age of 104.

Ahafo Ano North MP Eric Agyemang-Prempeh's mother, Nana Akua Afriyie I, passes away at 104. Photo source: Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, NADMO Ghana

Source: Facebook

Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, the former Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), announced the death of his mother on social media on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

What happened to Eric Agyeman-Prempeh's mother?

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the lawmaker shared that Nana Akua Afriyie I passed away peacefully at Tepa Government Hospital with her children by her side.

The former NADMO Director-General noted that his late mother was 104 years old, having been born in 1921.

Agyemang-Prempeh wrote:

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Nana Akua Afriyie I, Tepa Ahenebronumhemaa. She passed away peacefully at Tepa Government Hospital, surrounded by her children, at the age of 104."

The Ahafo Ano North constituency MP also appealed to the public to remember him and his family in their prayers during this difficult time.

Agyemang-Prempeh noted that details about condolence visits would be shared later in order to ensure orderliness and respect for tradition.

The Facebook post of Eric Agyemang-Prempeh announcing the demise of his mother is below:

Eric Agyemang-Prempeh's mother's demise stirs sad reactions

News of Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh's mother's passing drew an outpouring of condolences from followers and public figures on social media.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Alhaji Eliasu Haruna Tamale wrote:

"Please accept my condolences. May God comfort you in these trying times."

Philip Kofi Aning added:

"My deepest sympathies and condolences to you and your family. May her gentle soul rest and abide in the bosom of the Almighty."

Yaw Nyarko Abrɔnoma said:

"My deepest condolences to you and your family. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family in this difficult time. Nana Hemaa, nante yie."

Queen mother Nana Ama Amissah III dies

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama Amissah III, the esteemed Queen Mother of Mankessim, passed away, leaving behind a profound legacy of leadership and dedication.

The unexpected demise of the late traditional leader, who also served as a board member of the GoldBod, sparked an outpouring of grief and heartfelt tributes on social media, reflecting the deep impact she had on her community and the nation as a whole.

Source: YEN.com.gh