EOCO personnel visited what is being described as NPP communicator Dennis 'Miracles' Aboagye's mansion at Larteh Akuapem on July 14, 2026

A journalist and associate of the EOCO boss shared a video of the two-storey hillside property, claiming it features a rooftop swimming pool

Aboagye was arrested on July 12, 2026, over an alleged GH₵55 million corruption case linked to his tenure at IMCCoD

An alleged mansion belonging to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Dennis 'Miracles' Aboagye has surfaced online.

Officials from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) descended on a hillside property in Larteh Akuapem in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, as part of their investigation into NPP communicator Dennis "Miracles" Aboagye, who was arrested on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at the Accra International Airport.

Alleged Akuapem hilltop mansion of NPP's Dennis 'Miracles' surfaces after EOCO arrest and visit. Photo source: David Sitsope Tamakloe

Source: Facebook

Aboagye was detained moments after publicly announcing his intention to contest the position of National Communication Officer for the New Patriotic Party.

According to EOCO, his arrest is connected to alleged financial misconduct during his time as the Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD) under Nana Akufo-Addo's government.

Inside Dennis 'Miracles' Aboagye's alleged Akuapem mansion

David Sitsope Tamakloe, a journalist and associate of EOCO boss Raymond Archer, posted footage and images of the property online, describing it as Aboagye's mansion.

The two-storey building features a dark flat roof, white and dark grey exterior walls, and sits on a hillside overlooking a lush green valley thick with tree cover.

Landscaped greenery, potted plants, and decorative rocks line the entrance off a dirt and gravel road.

Tamakloe claimed the property includes a rooftop swimming pool, among other notable features.

Watch the Facebook images of Dennis 'Miracles' Aboagye's alleged mansion:

The footage quickly circulated on social media, drawing a wave of commentary from Ghanaians, with opinions split between those questioning the presumption of guilt and others raising concerns about how such a property was financed on a party communicator's salary.

Reactions to Dennis Aboagye's Alleged Mansion

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media following the video's spread online.

@Awal Mohammed wrote:

"You are pronouncing him guilty because of this?"

@Kenny Danny said:

"He even married his personal photographer. 🤩🤩"

@Aku-sika Kpene commented:

"Scrape a hill to put up a big house, remove all the trees and topsoil, then pour concrete everywhere. When the heavy rains hit, there's nothing to slow the water down. It just rushes straight into the low areas with all the speed it built up, all the silt washing down from scraped land. Then when Spintex and other low areas flood, suddenly it's 'government didn't dredge' or 'people are dumping trash.' Nobody wants to own the part they played. The mountain he scraped to build his house is what caused his house at Spintex to flood. Nobody cheats nature."

@Vake Vake Mede added:

"The man said his house was flooded...hmmm"

@Bozzman Kaptain wrote:

"I think his choice to marry 3 or 10 is his private life and has nothing to do with the case at hand. Also, Dennis had been in the system for long and can easily acquire this building. Let's hold him to the task of 55billion and possibly compare what he has with his salary."

@Sedudzi Godzi said:

"You always unveil the hidden codes."

Dennis Miracles Aboagye finally bailed by EOCO

Meanwhile, Dennis Miracles Aboagye has been released from EOCO's custody after a long tussle about his bail.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, EOCO had granted him bail of GH¢50 million with three sureties, two of whom must have verified assets, on Monday, July 13, 2026.

He remained in custody as he failed to meet the bail conditions, with his lead counsel, Samuel Atta Akyea, describing the conditions as practically impossible to meet on short notice.

However, he was eventually released on Tuesday evening.

Source: YEN.com.gh