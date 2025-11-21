Presec Alumnus Crowned KNUST Valedictorian for Class of 2025, Details of His Academic Feat Emerge
- A brilliant Ghanaian man has become an inspiration after he was named the overall best-graduating student at KNUST for the Class of 2025
- The former student of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School achieved this feat with a record CWA of 87.23
- Social media users congratulated the young man for his achievement during his time as a KNUST student
Ebenezer Appiah Odei, an alumnus of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, has achieved an enviable academic milestone worth celebrating.
This was after he was named the overall best-graduating student for the Class of 2025 during the 59th Congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
He emerged as the Valedictorian, with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 88.06.
In a post on Facebook, The Voice of KNUST disclosed that Ebenezer Odei, by this feat, has made history as one of the best students to ever study at KNUST since 1972.
Shedding more light on the academic achievement, the page indicated that the Actuarial Science graduate recorded 56 A’s during his time as a student
“Scored 56/57 A’s — 28 A’s in the range of 90–100, 20 A’s in the range of 80–89, and 8 A’s in the range of 70–79. 85.7% of his marks at KNUST were between 80–100. Ebenezer Appiah Odei exits KNUST with a CWA of 88.06 as one of the best students to ever study at KNUST since 1972.”
“Ebenezer Appiah Odei, from Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, has been named the Overall Best Student of the KNUST Class of 2025 with a CWA of 88.06 in Actuarial Science. He was also adjudged the Overall Best 4th-Year Student at the 2025 Vice Chancellor’s Student Excellence Awards.”
The page also announced that he picked up the overall best student award in his 4th year during the Vice Chancellor’s Awards.
“Ladies and Gentlemen! The PRESEC Boys have done it again! The Blue Magicians have sailed their mysterious boat from the coast of Accra to the hinterlands! They have crossed the E-Library to the Prempeh Library to do big-boys’ things. They paint KNUST bluuuuue! A CWA of 88.06 — Ebenezer Appiah Odei has been named the Overall Best Student of the KNUST Class of 2025 in Actuarial Science and the Overall Best 4th-Year Student at the 2025 Vice Chancellor’s Student Excellence Awards.”
Netizens congratulate KNUST valedictorian Ebenezer Appiah Odei,
Netizens who reacted to the post have showered praises on Ebenezer Appiah Odei for his outstanding academic performance at KNUST.
Bills CH commented:
“This can never happen at the College of Agriculture. Never! We do about 76 plus courses at the end of four years. Hmm.”
George Mintah added:
“Waaaaoww! Some people know book oo.”
Lady becomes Ghanaian university's Valedictorian
YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian lady made history after being named the overall best student at the 17th congregation of International University College.
Dorcas Abena Gyan Boateng graduated with a GPA of 3.95 and became as the first Communication Studies student to achieve this feat.
Her lecturer at the learning institution laeblled her as a determined, committed and indefatigable student.
