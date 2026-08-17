BBNaija star Emmanuel Umoh and his wife Cilia Nyanghe triggered divorce speculation after unusual activity on their Instagram accounts on August 16, 2026

The couple have reportedly unfollowed each other and removed their wedding content from their pages, with both accounts switching to private

Emmanuel and Cilia married in April 2026, with neither party yet to publicly address the swirling rumours that have sparked debate on the internet

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BBNaija star Emmanuel Umoh and his Cameroonian wife, Cilia Nyanghe, have become the subject of intense divorce speculation, just four months after their widely celebrated wedding.

BBNaija's Emmanuel Umoh and his wife Cilia spark divorce rumours four months after their wedding. Image credit: Instablog9ja

Source: Facebook

The chatter began on August 16, 2026, when eagle-eyed fans noticed a string of changes across both of their Instagram profiles.

According to reports, the couple unfollowed each other, scrubbed wedding-related posts and photos from their respective pages, and switched their accounts to private settings — all around the same time.

For followers who had tracked their relationship closely, the pattern was hard to ignore.

Emmanuel Umoh and Cilia's marriage

The BBNaija reality television personality and Cilia tied the knot in April 2026, with their civil wedding ceremony taking place on April 17.

Their union drew significant attention from Emmanuel's fanbase, who had followed his journey from the Big Brother Naija house to married life.

In the months after the wedding, the couple appeared to be settling in comfortably, with reports suggesting they had purchased a home together in the United States.

That picture of domestic contentment makes the latest social media developments all the more striking to fans.

\While unfollowing a partner and wiping wedding content from Instagram does not confirm a separation, the timing of those moves happening simultaneously has been enough to set social media alight with speculation.

As of the time of reporting, neither Emmanuel Umoh nor Cilia Nyanghe has made any public statement addressing the speculation or confirming a separation.

The Facebook post announcing BB Naija's Emmanuel and his wife's rumoured separation is below.

Fans react to the divorce rumours

The story has drawn polarising responses online, with some commenters suggesting the signs were there from the beginning.

Cynthia Chinaza Okenwa wrote:

"We warned her, Nigerian women warned her, but somehow she thought because she is a Cameroon woman, she is way too special and can change him🤣🤣."

Stephanie Fredrick said:

"Something that was glaring even on the wedding day....person who was absentminded that day."

Brave Franky added:

"I don't know why people mess up once they have money???"

BBNaija's Bambam loses phone at Alexx Ekubo's memorial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that BBNaija star Bambam lost her mobile phone at the memorial service for her late friend, actor Alexx Ekubo.

The unexpected drama caused by the missing device sparked significant online debate regarding whether it was stolen or simply misplaced.

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Source: YEN.com.gh