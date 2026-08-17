Cristiano Ronaldo disclosed in a Vogue interview that the 2026/27 campaign is likely his final season as a professional footballer

The 41-year-old Portugal captain spoke about wanting to leave a lasting legacy after 25 years of sacrifice at the highest level

Ronaldo, who recently married Georgina Rodriguez in Cascais, said retirement could leave a significant gap in his life

Cristiano Ronaldo has given his clearest indication yet that retirement is no longer a distant thought, disclosing that the 2026/27 season could be his final campaign as a professional footballer.

The 41-year-old made the admission shortly after marrying long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez, adding another major milestone to what could be the closing chapter of his extraordinary career.

With more than two decades at the highest level behind him, Ronaldo appears to be preparing for life beyond football while still determined to leave the game on his own terms.

Cristiano Ronaldo hints that the 2026/27 season might be his last as a professional footballer. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo discloses retirement plans

Speaking to Vogue, Ronaldo admitted that the end of his playing career is approaching and said he wants to leave behind a legacy worthy of everything he has achieved.

"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," he told the publication.

According to Transfermarkt, Ronaldo has scored more than 950 goals for club and country and played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.

He acknowledged that walking away from football will be emotionally difficult after spending most of his life in the sport.

"Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one," he said, adding that travel and padel are among the activities he hopes to enjoy after retirement.

The Portuguese superstar has previously suggested that retirement could be one or two years away. This time, however, his words sounded much more definitive.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, including his newlywed wife Georgina Rodriguez, at Al-Nassr's opening Saudi Pro League match on August 15, 2206. Photo by AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo prepares for potentially final season

Ronaldo also reflected on the sacrifices that have shaped his remarkable career and suggested he is ready to enjoy life away from the relentless demands of professional football.

"Continue to enjoy what I've earned, what we've earned. Because after all, it's been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice," he said.

His comments come at a fascinating point in his personal life. Ronaldo recently married Georgina in a close-knit ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, adding another milestone to a year of significant change.

Watch excerpts of Ronaldo's wedding, as shared on X:

He is now preparing to return to action with Al-Nassr ahead of the new Saudi Pro League campaign.

Whether the upcoming season will truly be Ronaldo's last remains uncertain, but his latest comments suggest football fans may be entering the final chapter of one of the greatest careers the sport has ever seen.

Why Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr's opener

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explained why Cristiano Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr’s opening Saudi Pro League game of the 2026/27 season against Al-Fateh, which ended in a 3-0 victory for the Knights of Najd.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has left the Portuguese star out of the squad for the title defence opener.

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Source: YEN.com.gh