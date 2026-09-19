Veteran UK-based Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy shared an emotional update after attending a court hearing in the UK on Saturday, September 19, 2026

Reggie Zippy shared he nearly chose jail over continuing to fight his Crown prosecution case, with his lawyer and a colleague stepping in to change his mind

The case was adjourned to the end of October, with Reggie Zippy vowing to share the full details of the allegations once a verdict is reached

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

UK-based Ghanaian veteran musician Reggie Zippy has opened up about one of the most emotionally draining days of his life, sharing a raw and confessional video update after attending a Crown prosecution court hearing in the UK on Saturday, 19 September 2026.

Reggie Zippy breaks down after his emotional Crown Prosecution court hearing in the UK. Photo source: Reggie Zippy

Source: Facebook

In a selfie-style video filmed indoors, Reggie Zippy shared that he was moments away from abandoning his legal fight entirely.

He told followers his exhaustion had pushed him to a breaking point, saying he was prepared to let the courts send him to prison rather than continue the battle.

Reggie Zippy nearly gave up in court

The musician described how both his legal representative and a female colleague on his support team had to intervene to pull him back from what he called "the worst option".

His lawyer, he said, spoke to him with unexpected warmth at a critical moment.

"He showed me a side to him today that I never knew because he spoke with me at that very crucial moment like I was his son," Zippy said in the video.

He also described receiving a voicemail from his uncle that morning, a man he called one of his closest friends, struggling to hold back tears.

Family members, he said, had agreed not to tell his grandparents about the case for fear of the impact on their health.

The veteran Ghanaian singer noted that no pleas were entered during the hearing and that the case was adjourned to the end of October 2026.

Zippy stressed that the proceedings now sit between him and the Crown, not any private individual, and urged viewers not to name anyone in their comments.

He was equally firm that once a verdict is delivered, he intends to make the full details of the allegations public.

"When it's all said and done and you hear the allegations against me... you will just be as surprised and sad as I am," he said.

Despite the ordeal, Zippy noted he had a stage performance the following day and was determined to compartmentalise the experience to get through it until his next court appearance in October.

The latest update comes days after the singer shared that he was facing a five-year jail sentence and warned fans that he could disappear from social media if he was sent to prison after going to court on Friday, September 18, 2026.

In the video posted to his social media pages on 17 September 2026, he said he felt compelled to speak out ahead of a criminal court appearance scheduled for the following afternoon, wanting to leave a record of his situation in case he went offline unexpectedly.

The Facebook video of Reggie Zippy sharing his emotional court update is below:

Reactions to Reggie Zippy's court update

Followers responded with warmth and concern after the video circulated online.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Gomoastar Afrikaba Ronnie wrote:

"Bro, we are praying with you. God will speak for you. Don't give in, Swedru boy, you have a high spirit."

Owusu Nkansah Isaac said:

"Problems come and go..this too shall pass."

SoughtAfter commented:

"I'm crying. I was praying since I watched the last video. Glory be to God."

Reggie Zippy reacts to Barosky's struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Reggie Zippy’s defence of Barosky amid growing concern over the Ghanaian musician’s homelessness in the United Kingdom.

Reggie rejected claims that laziness or illicit substance use caused the crisis, pointing instead to poor documentation and years of unpaid royalties.

The singer also warned that people who failed to support Barosky could return once his fortunes improve, raising difficult questions about exploitation and loyalty in the music industry.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh