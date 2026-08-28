Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has urged fellow artists to disinfect microphones before performances, describing it as an important health precaution when using shared equipment.

Sista Afia acknowledged that her advice might sound controversial but said artists regularly share microphones at different events without knowing who has used them before.

Her comments have since received support from several Ghanaians, with many agreeing that better hygiene practices should be encouraged

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia, real name Francisca Duncan Williams Gawugah, has urged her fellow artists to disinfect microphones before performing, describing it as a health precaution too many musicians overlook.

Sista Afia urges fellow artists to disinfect microphones before performing, citing health concerns. Image credit: Sista Afia.

Source: UGC

Sista Afia previously opened up about a difficult period in her life while living in the UK, revealing she had once experienced homelessness and slept in her car before eventually returning to Ghana.

She described her move back home as the best decision she ever made, crediting it with bringing renewed stability and laying the foundation for her music career, which has since grown to include hits like "Jeje" alongside Shatta Wale.

Sista Afia urges artists to disinfect mics

Taking to Facebook, Sista Afia addressed her fellow artists directly, acknowledging her message might come across as controversial but insisting it needed to be said. She wrote:

"I'm going to say something controversial, but my fellow artists need to hear this. Please disinfect the mic before you put your mouth on it. We go from show to show sharing microphones with God knows how many people. Everyone is singing, talking, breathing and sometimes literally putting their mouths on the mic! Then after shows, some of us come home feeling sick."

She went on to suggest practical steps artists could take to protect themselves, adding:

"I honestly think artists should start carrying a small microphone safe disinfectant/sanitizing spray or wipes in their bags and clean the mic before performing. And if you can afford it, maybe it's time to start bringing your own microphone to shows. I'm not saying every sickness after a show comes from a microphone, but with so many people sharing the same equipment, why not take precautions?"

The Facebook post in which Sista Afia raises the concern is below.

Ghanaians react to Sista Afia's message

The post triggered a wave of supportive reactions online, with many agreeing that the concern was a valid and necessary one.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Sammy Appoh wrote:

"You are on point. Even those of us who sing in the church have to be careful."

Hajj Mohammed said:

"This is not controversial to me but drawing awareness to your fellow musicians"

Smooth King commented:

"Good advice. This is a worth taking into consideration."

Jay M Miller added:

"This is not a controversial topic but rather a topic of necessity. You are actually saving people and creating awareness. Hygiene is really important"

Abraham Abiasi wrote:

"Even me now am thinking about radio studios as well, especially when the osofos finished preaching kais...."

Yung Manners joked:

"Chale it's true paaa, honestly sometimes u go enter the booth for recording and the scent on the microphone can make u forget ur lyrics."

Sista Afia explains why she is single

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Sista Afia opened up about why she remains single, revealing that the man she loves does not share the same feelings for her.

Speaking on the Delay Show, she explained she had gone eight years without a committed relationship because of her feelings for this particular person, despite others showing genuine interest in her over the years.

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Source: YEN.com.gh