Kenyan comedian Churchill shared on air that US embassy officials denied him a visa three times, each time under a different story

Churchill confessed the repeated rejections genuinely hurt him because he had placed all his hopes in reaching America, even applying for a Green Card

A TikTok video later emerged showing Churchill posing for a photo in Seattle, Washington, alongside US-based Kenyan creator Mkenya Marekani

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Kenyan comedian and radio presenter Daniel Ndambuki, better known as Churchill, has finally set foot on American soil after spending years on the wrong side of a US visa decision.

Kenyan comedian Churchill opens up on three US visa denials before making it to Seattle. Image credit: The New Yorker, Biggest Kaka

Source: UGC

Churchill opened up about his rocky history with the US embassy during a morning show segment alongside co-host Maina Kageni.

The Tuko report sighted by YEN.com.gh on August 27, 2026, attracted widespread attention on social media, with many Kenyans relating to the frustration of visa rejection.

Churchill's three attempts to enter the US

The comedian told listeners that embassy officials turned him away not once but three times, and each application came with its own creative justification.

On his first attempt, he claimed he was attending a wedding, though he cheerfully admitted the plan had always been to stay.

The second visit saw him walk in carrying a letter from his pastor and church elders, insisting he intended to study theology in the United States.

The third attempt may have been his most dramatic.

"By the time I was denied the third time, I was going to donate a kidney, but I was still denied. Now, who bewitched me?" he said, drawing laughs from the studio.

Behind the humour, Churchill acknowledged that the rejections cut deeply.

"It was not a laughing matter because I had placed all my hopes in America. I didn't care where I was going to work, just as long as I would be there. I had even applied for the Green Card and, by the way, which other one do you have so that I can apply? The American dream ended just like that," he added.

He also pointed out a particularly awkward consequence of repeated denials: visa application forms ask rejected applicants to explain their previous refusals, which made each new attempt increasingly difficult to navigate given his inventive past excuses.

Churchill shares update after arrival

Years after those rejections, a TikTok video posted by US-based Kenyan content creator Mkenya Marekani told a very different story.

The clip showed Churchill posing for a photograph alongside Mkenya in Seattle, Washington, indicating the comedian had at last arrived in the country that had so persistently closed its doors to him.

Mkenya noted in the caption that his own journey to the US had been equally difficult:

"I met Churchill in 2006, and now it is 2026. We were all denied visas, but now this is Seattle, Washington. Who is God?"

Australia names foreigners exempt from English tests

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that foreign students planning to study in Australia may not always need to take an English language proficiency test to obtain a Student visa.

The department has officially shared a range of exemptions that allow qualifying applicants to submit their visa applications without providing English test results.

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Source: YEN.com.gh