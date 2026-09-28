Alexander Djiku sustained an injury during Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké on Thursday that forced him off the pitch

The experienced defender had hoped to recover in time for Tuesday's Group C fixture but has been officially ruled out

Djiku's absence adds to Carlos Queiroz's defensive concerns as Ghana seek their first points of the AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign

Alexander Djiku will play no part in Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifying fixture against The Gambia on September 29 after failing to recover from the injury he picked up in the Black Stars' opening Group C match.

The central defender was withdrawn during Ghana's 2-0 loss to Cote d'Ivoire in Bouaké on Thursday, with initial hopes that he might recover in time for the second qualifier.

Those hopes have since been extinguished, with Djiku confirmed as unavailable for the Accra clash.

Alexander Djiku is ruled out of Ghana's must-win AFCON 2027 qualifier against Gambia on September 29, 2029. Photo by Guenther Iby.

Source: Getty Images

Djiku ruled out of Ghana vs Gambia clash

Despite expressing a desire to do all he could to make himself available for Tuesday's game, the defender has been unable to overcome the setback in time, according to Ghanasoccernet.

His absence hands head coach Carlos Queiroz a selection headache, with adjustments required in the back line as Ghana attempts to regroup after a difficult start to the campaign.

The timing is particularly frustrating for the 30-year-old, who had only recently been reintegrated into the Black Stars squad after missing the entire 2026 FIFA World Cup through injury.

His return had been seen as a boost to Ghana's defensive options heading into the AFCON qualifying rounds.

Ghana hosts The Gambia at Accra Sports Stadium

Ghana will welcome The Gambia to the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening, knowing that points are essential to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Having taken nothing from their opening match against the Ivorians, Queiroz's side cannot afford another slip in front of their home support.

The absence of an experienced figure like Djiku, who provides composure and leadership at the back, will test the depth of Ghana's defensive resources.

How Queiroz reconfigures his rearguard is likely to be one of the key tactical questions heading into the fixture.

Ghana's AFCON qualifying struggles continue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a prediction made by a rival coach three years ago has resurfaced following Ghana’s latest setback in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The Black Stars have now gone seven straight qualifying matches without a win after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké.

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Source: YEN.com.gh