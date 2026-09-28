Qatar imposes a daily fine of QR 200 on visitors who overstay their family visit visas, with total penalties capped at QR 12,000

Visit visa holders must complete a medical checkup before their one-month permitted stay expires if they wish to apply for an extension

Expatriates on residence visas face a separate set of deadlines, including a 30-day window to complete a medical checkup after arriving in Qatar

Qatar has set out strict financial penalties for visitors and expatriates who fail to comply with the country's visa and residency regulations, warning that ignorance of the rules does not exempt anyone from the consequences.

Anyone entering Qatar on a family visit visa receives a one-month permitted stay.

Qatar visa rules set fine for family visit visa overstays Photo credit: Alexander W Helin, Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Those wishing to remain beyond that window must complete a medical examination before the initial period expires and then formally apply for an extension. Failing to do so before the visa lapses triggers a daily fine of QR 200, with the total amount capped at QR 12,000.

Residence visa rules after arrival

Expatriates who enter Qatar on a residence visa face their own set of obligations. They are required to undergo a medical checkup within 30 days of arrival. After completing that examination, they must proceed with fingerprinting before finalising the remaining residency registration steps. Missing the 30-day medical deadline puts them at risk of breaching Qatar's entry and residence laws.

For those already holding a valid residence permit, renewal must be completed within 90 days of the permit's expiry date. Anyone who allows that deadline to pass without renewing faces a daily penalty of QR 10, capped at a total of QR 6,000.

Authorities warn of low awareness

Qatari authorities have acknowledged that many residents and visitors remain unaware of these timelines and the financial penalties attached to them. Officials are urging anyone living in or travelling to Qatar to verify the category of visa they entered on and to understand the specific obligations it carries, including medical examination requirements and renewal deadlines.

The regulations apply broadly across both short-term visitors and long-term residents, meaning failure to act within the prescribed timeframes can result in mounting daily fines regardless of the length of stay.

Qatar excludes citizens of 5 countries from tourist visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar had announced that citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states are completely exempt from any visa requirements when travelling to the country.

The new disclosure was released on Qatar's official tourism authority website, outlining the entry conditions that apply to travellers based on their nationality.

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Source: YEN.com.gh