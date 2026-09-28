Ghanaian blogger Adu B-jay shared viral videos of a woman named Sarah, linked to the murder of popular Circle phone dealer Terry Nana Yaw Kyere in Teshie

The alleged Dansoman-based mother of two, known by multiple names, including Sarah, Doreen, Abena, and Yaa, was arrested alongside her rumoured boyfriend, Phil, the main suspect

Beautiful photos and videos of the woman circulated widely on social media after her arrest, drawing strong reactions from Ghanaians online

A woman whose identity has been connected to the high-profile murder case of popular Circle phone dealer Terry Nana Yaw Kyere has been unmasked online, with videos of her quickly going viral across Ghanaian social media.

The identity of the woman allegedly linked to Nana Yaw Kyere's murder case in Teshie emerges after her arrest. Photo source: @adubjay

Source: TikTok

Prominent Ghanaian blogger Adu B-jay shared a TikTok clip featuring the woman, who goes by several names, including Sarah, Doreen, Abena, and Yaa.

The cheerful, selfie-style video is overlaid with a collage of photos showing the woman at the centre of the recent heinous crime in Teshie.

Sarah's arrest and links to Terry's death

The Dansoman-based woman, described as a mother of two, was arrested alongside Phil, her rumoured boyfriend and the prime suspect in the case.

Terry Nana Yaw Kyere, a well-known phone dealer operating around the Circle area of Accra, disappeared and was found dead later.

He was reportedly found dead in Teshie on the morning of Thursday, September 24, days after he reportedly visited Sarah at her residence moments before his disappearance.

A family member confirmed to CDR Africa that Kyere's body was discovered on the morning of Thursday, 24 September 2026, days after news of his disappearance broke.

According to the relative, there were indications that an attempt had been made to set the body on fire before it was found buried, though the effort reportedly failed.

Kyere had reportedly travelled to Teshie to visit the arrested woman at her residence in Teshie before his disappearance.

His Honda Civic, which was initially declared missing, was recovered, while at least three suspects were reportedly taken into police custody in connection with the case.

One of the suspects, identified as Phil, has also been accused in reports of masterminding the crime.

A close friend who spoke to Gossips24 Avenue claimed Phil confessed during police questioning.

The emergence of the woman's identity online has triggered widespread attention, with many social media users claiming to recognise her personally and expressing shock at her alleged involvement.

The TikTok videos showing the identity of Sarah are below:

Ghanaians react to Sarah's viral videos

The footage and photos of the woman drew a flood of comments from Ghanaians who knew her or had strong opinions about the case.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

Ernest Nana Addo said:

"Hmmm. The girl was my classmate o."

Chris Mensah Wilson wrote:

"But low key she fine o."

dorcaskwarteng0 commented:

"I know the girl ooo hmmmm."

Obapabrago asked:

"Is that not Doreen at Dansoman?"

Hadd@_sa wrote:

"She's beautiful. Something must surely kill a man."

Phone dealer's murder suspect speaks after arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Philip Tefe’s first public comments since he was accused in connection with the death of Circle phone dealer Terry Yaw Kyere, known as Dinero.

Tefe said the pair had a physical altercation before he left the room to take a walk.

The circumstances surrounding Dinero’s death remain under investigation, with police in Teshie arresting a woman and another person in connection with the case.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh