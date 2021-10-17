Full itinerary of President Akufo-Addo released for Cape Coast tour

The Presidency has released the itinerary of President Akufo Addo for his Cape Coast tour

President Akufo-Addo is expected to assess his 1D1F programs

He will also speak to chiefs ahead of the 2024 elections

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will, from Monday, 18th October 2021, begin a two-day tour of the Central Region as part of his annual working visits to the sixteen (16) Regions of the country.

President Akufo-Addo’s itinerary will involve the commissioning and inspection of projects under the Government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative to further his industrialization agenda and assess ongoing road projects in the Region. He will also visit and interact with traditional authorities in the respective communities he will see.

On Monday, 18th October, the President is expected to inspect engineering laboratories and workshops constructed by the Ministry of Education and the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, located at the Cape Coast Technical University; and will proceed to pay a courtesy call on Chiefs of the Oguaa Traditional Area.

He will also call on the Chiefs of Assin North in Assin Breku and Effutuakwa in Assin Fosu; cut the sod for the construction of the Assin Praso-Assin Fosu road and also cut the sod for the construction of the Nyankomasi Ahenkro to Assin Jakai Cocoa Road.

On Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo’s working visit will see him paying a courtesy call on the Chiefs of Hemang Lower Denkyira; cutting the sod cutting for the construction of the Hemang-Nsutem Cocoa Road, as well as commissioning Central Oil Mills, a company operating under Government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative, located in Assin Jukwa.

In Winneba, in the Effutu Constituency, the President will commission many projects, including a community centre, health facility, a library, and the Museum of Effutu Culture.

The tour will end with commissioning a lubricant factory, also under the 1D1F initiative, at Gomoa Akotsi Fetteh Junction in the Gomoa East constituency.

Source: Yen Newspaper